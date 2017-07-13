Now that Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man: Homecoming is a bona fide hit, heading into its second weekend, some new posters have surfaced that celebrate the movie's 1980s influences. Tom Holland revealed in a previous interview that he essentially based Peter Parker on Marty McFly from the iconic Back to the Future movies, after his director Jon Watts gave him and the cast a number of 1980s movies to watch, in preparation for this 1980s-influenced superhero movie. These three new posters take these 1980s influences to a new level, bringing Spidey and some of his friends into iconic poster designs.

Tom Holland revealed that, among the movies Jon Watts asked him to watch were Pretty in Pink, Back to the Future, Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller's Day Off, which gave the young actors a sense of what kind of tone the director was bringing to the film. Nerdist has debuted three new "retro" posters, featuring the cast re-creating the poster designs for The Breakfast Club, Ferris Bueller's Day Off and the 1970s classic Taxi Driver. While these certainly aren't official posters, they do capture the vibe of both the original movies, and this new Spidey adventure quite well.

While the Ferris Bueller and Taxi Driver posters only feature Spider-Man himself, The Breakfast Club poster features a bunch of Tom Holland's young co-stars, such as Laura Harrier (Liz Allan), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), Zendaya (Michelle) and Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds). While The Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller were both set in Illinois, the Taxi Driver poster was likely chosen for the New York City connection that both movies share. The poster even features a Midtown Science High school bus behind the suited-up Spidey.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is off to a big start at the box office, both overseas and domestically, but a report from earlier today revealed that the Spider-Man: Homecoming Chinese release hasn't been confirmed yet, and it may not hit theaters until August, at the earliest. Since China is the second largest movie market in the world, behind only the U.S., this move may cost Sony and Marvel millions, since there has been a correlation between a later release in China, as opposed to a day-and-date release in both the U.S. and China. Still, the movie has earned $144.2 million domestically and $283.7 million worldwide from a $175 million budget, as the movie faces War For the Planet of the Apes in theaters this weekend.

It's possible that this 80s vibe will continue from Spider-Man: Homecoming to the already-confirmed follow-up, Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, which has been slated for release on July 5, 2019. Tom Holland also confirmed that there will be a third Spider-Man movie as well to round out the trilogy, with each movie expected to take place during one year of Peter Parker's high school career, since Spider-Man: Homecoming took place during Peter's sophomore year. While we wait for more on the future of this Spider-Man franchise, take a look at these retro posters below.