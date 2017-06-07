Yesterday, Robert Downey Jr. took to Facebook Live to announce a special giveaway through Omaze, where a few lucky fans will win a trip to both the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere and also to the Avengers: Infinity War set. During the 22-minute live video, the star responded to several fans who stopped by. He revealed that advanced audiences are responding quite positively to Spider-Man: Homecoming during early screenings. Here's what he had to say during the live video session.

"This Homecoming thing turned out very well. People have been starting early screenings of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and they say it's absolutely a 10 out of 10. I certainly enjoyed participating in it, and I think this will be one of the big summer hits. Anyway, these LA premieres are usually pretty fun."

We first saw Tom Holland's Spider-Man in last year's summer blockbuster Captain America: Civil War, where he was recruited by Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark to join "Team Iron Man" in his fight against "Team Cap." Robert Downey Jr. returns as Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming, while bringing Jon Favreau, who directed Iron Man and Iron Man 2, back into the MCU fold as Happy Hogan, Tony Stark's driver/bodyguard. The actor went onto reveal in a recent interview that it was "crazy" being back with Tom Holland and Jon Favreau, comparing Spider-Man: Homecoming to the first Iron Man.

"Being back with Tom Holland and Jon Favreau, it's just crazy. And it reminded me of that kind of first Iron Man experience. It's a straightforward Spider-Man movie. There's always opportunities for heavy-hitters dropping in to kind of support him."

While the early screenings of Spider-Man: Homecoming seem to be a hit, it remains to be seen how the critics will take to this superhero adventure, with Tom Holland playing the third different version of Peter Parker in the past 15 years. Tobey Maguire played the first big-screen Spidey in 2002's Spider-Man, 2004's Spider-Man 2 and 2007's Spider-Man 3, and Andrew Garfield starred in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. This time around, though, Marvel Studios is producing alongside Sony Pictures, who will continue to distribute the Spider-Man movies, including new Spider-Man spin-offs. The studio is also taking a much different approach to the story this time around.

The first two versions of Peter Parker were introduced towards the end of their high school career, but Spider-Man: Homecoming will feature a much younger Peter Parker, who is a sophomore in high school. There have long been rumors that Spider-Man: Homecoming will start a new trilogy, with each movie representing a year of Peter Parker's high school career. This version of Spider-Man will also be much different thanks to a high-tech Spidey suit designed by Tony Stark. Take a look at the full Facebook Live video from Robert Downey Jr. below, as we wait for more on Spider-Man: Homecoming, in theaters July 7.