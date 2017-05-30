It has been a few years since The Amazing Spider-Man 2 hit theaters and officially caused Sony to rethink their strategy with the webslinger. That led to the studio finally working out a deal with Marvel, allowing for Spidey to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, we are just a little more than a month away from the first solo Spider-Man movie in the MCU, the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Homecoming, and the runtime has officially been revealed.

The Australian cinema chain Event Cinemas recently updated a listing on their website for Spider-Man: Homecoming and, according to the listing, the movie is going to be 130 minutes long. That puts it just a little over two hours, which is perhaps a tiny bit long, but also not at all unusual for a big superhero movie of this nature. That also makes it more than twenty minutes shorter than The Amazing Spider-Man 2, for whatever that may be worth.

To put it in context with other MCU movies, that puts it in a tie with Iron Man 3 for the fifth longest movie in the franchise. The longest film in the MCU to date is Captain America: Civil War, which served as Tom Holland's debut as the new Peter Parker, which clocks in at 147 minutes. That is followed by both of Joss Whedon's MCU entries, with The Avengers coming in at 143 minutes and Avengers: Age of Ultron at 141 minutes. Thor: The Dark World and The Incredible Hulk both come in at 112 minutes in length, tied for the shortest in the MCU. So, Spider-Man: Homecoming looks to be right up the middle in that respect.

Expectations are very high for this movie, to say the least. Tom Holland's performance as Spider-Man was easily viewed as one of the best parts of Captain America: Civil War and, while it was nice to see a new version of the character, that has put pressure on Spider-Man: Homecoming. The trailers have done nothing but excite fans, even if they have seemingly given away an awful lot. It also doesn't hurt that Robert Downey Jr. is along for the ride as Tony Stark/Iron Man, and Oscar-nominee Michael Keaton is playing Vulture, who is the main villain in the movie. There is also a massive and equally interesting supporting cast so, if Spider-Man: Homecoming doesn't meet expectations, it probably won't have anything to do with the onscreen talent.

Marvel Studios has already had one major success with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 this year, and Spider-Man: Homecoming, at least financially, should follow suit when it comes out on July 7. The movie is currently tracking for an opening as high as $135 million domestically, which would be a great start. And at 130 minutes long, movie theaters will have no trouble cramming in plenty of screenings on opening weekend to accommodate demand. Marvel and Sony seem quite confident in what they have, as they have already set a date for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, which is going to arrive on July 5, 2019. So, unless the movie is a major flop, which seems like a borderline impossibility, expect to see a lot more of Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the coming years.