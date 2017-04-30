We reported last month that Spider-Man: Homecoming reshoots had gotten under way in Atlanta, although there was no indication of how long these reshoots would take, or what would be shot. Most big-budget productions work a few weeks of reshoots into the schedule automatically, and while reshoots used to be a tell-tale sign that a movie was in trouble, they are now a common practice used by virtually all major studio movies. Earlier today, Robert Downey Jr. sent out a new photo from a "secret shoot" for Spider-Man Homecoming, which either indicates that reshoots are still under way, or that this is a separate shoot entirely.

Robert Downey Jr. took to Instagram this weekend to reveal a new photo with himself as Tony Stark, alongside young Tom Holland as Peter Parker and Jon Favreau as Tony's driver/bodyguard, Happy Hogan. While both actors have been confirmed for Spider-Man: Homecoming, some have thought that this photo may have actually been taken on the Avengers: Infinity War set, since production is still under way on that massive superhero adventure. There was even a new video that surfaced from the Avengers: Infinity War set which features Spider-Man, but it isn't known if that was a stunt man or Tom Holland himself.

Another possibility is that this "secret shoot" could be for a post-credit scene in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but that's only speculation at this point. Tom Holland also took to Instagram to share his own photo, where he's seen at a coffee shop while still wearing his Spider-Man costume. This costume is the same one the actor was seen wearing in a recent shoot earlier this week, where he was alongside DJ Khaled and Stan Lee, which was believed to be for Spider-Man: Homecoming, but was never confirmed, but you can see the photo with Tom Holland, DJ Khaled and Stan Lee below as well.

With jut a few months left until the July 7 release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, some interesting details have surfaced as of late. It was recently confirmed that there will be two different Shocker characters, with Bokeem Woodbine playing Herman Schultz and Logan Marshall-Green playing Jackson "Montana" Brice. Both of these characters work for the main villain, Adrian Toomes, a.k.a. Vulture, as part of his clean-up crew. Adrian Toomes ran a business that cleaned up after all of the Avengers big battles, but they are put out of business when Tony Stark creates the new company Damage Control.

Toomes and his crew will be supplied with powerful weapons created by a character known as The Tinkerer (Michael Chernus}), who assembled weapons from salvaged parts from alien weaponry that was left before from previous Avengers battles. The supporting cast includes Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Zendaya playing Michelle, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Jon Favreau as Tony's bodyguard Happy Hogan, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Michael Barbieri as Jason Macendale, Isabela Amara as Sally, Kenneth Choi playing Principal Morita and Donald Glover in an unspecified role. Take a look at these new photos from Spider-Man: Homecoming, along with a video from the set of Avengers: Infinity War.