Way back in August, a rumored Spider-Man: Homecoming cast list started making the rounds, which revealed a number of interesting details such as Angourie Rice playing Betty Brandt and Bookeem Woodbine playing the villain known as the Shocker, a.k.a. Herman Schultz. Subsequent set photos that featured the Shocker costume seemed to confirm the validity of this list, but one detail many missed is that the list actually says that Bookeem Woodbine is playing "Schultz/Shocker #2." Since there was no other Shocker mentioned on the list, that detail became forgotten, but it seems now that it's quite valid. During a special Marvel press event earlier this week, Marvel Studios co-president Louis D'Esposito confirmed that Logan Marshall Green is actually playing the Shocker, who will reportedly join Bokeem Woodbine's Herman Schultz, with the film featuring two Shockers.

Nerdist attended a VFX presentation at Marvel's Burbank headquarters this week, where journalists were shown scenes featuring Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Michael Keaton's Vulture. They were seen battling each other all over the Washington Monument in Washington D.C. These scenes also showcased Logan Marshall Green, whose character was never confirmed, using, "a pair of very familiar concussive gauntlets and wearing the iconic checker-patterned sleeves," which is indicative of the Shocker's comic book costume. Shocker serves as one of the Vulture's underlings, using technology provided by the Tinkerer (Michael Chernus). While Louis D'Esposito did confirm Logan Marshall Green is playing the Shocker, he didn't confirm which version of the character he's playing, but another report claims he is playing the comic book villain named Jackson "Montana" Brice, while bokeem Woodbine will play Herman Schultz.

Last month, Spider-Man: Homecoming producer Eric Hausermann Carroll teased that Adrian Toomes "has a bone to pick" with Tony Stark, who created a new government entity, believed to be the iconic Marvel Comics company Damage Control, to clean up after all of these massive superhero battles. That report also revealed that Bookeem Woodbine's Herman Schultz and Michael Chernus' Tinkerer, "scavenged alien artifacts and stolen advanced tech" to create their own weapons. MCU Exchange's new report claims that the movie's opening moments take place directly after the Battle of New York, with Toomes and his crew stopped by Damage Control, which starts Toomes' hatred for Tony Stark.

This report hints that Spider-Man: Homecoming may also be drawing from the 2008 animated series The Spectacular Spider-Man, which featured a group known as The Enforcers, who were supplied with new high-tech weapons by none other than The Tinkerer. In that series, Jackson "Montana" Brice starts using the pseudonym "Shocker," so it seems that The Enforcers will play a major part of this story. There are also a few other actors whose characters haven't been confirmed yet, who may also have connections to The Enforcers. The site speculates that Michael Mando could be playing a character named Fancy Dan, but there is still no word on who Donald Glover is playing quite yet.

While none of these reports have been confirmed yet, they all seem to fall in line with previous rumors and set photos, but nothing has been made official quite yet. There was also a recent rumor that Gwyneth Paltrow was making her MCU return in Spider-Man: Homecoming as Pepper Potts, for the first time since 2013's Iron Man 3. That hasn't been confirmed either, but we have less than three months until Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters on July 7, so hopefully we'll get some clarification on some of these reports sooner rather than later.