'Cool!' That's what Peter Parker thinks when he sees the new Stark-made Spider-Tracer in just released footage from Spider-Man: Homecoming. Sony Pictures has announced that an all-new trailer arrives tomorrow. And they offer a sneak peek with the footage seen below.

Coming from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment, Spider-Man: Homecoming brings the legacy of Peter Parker to the big screen like it's never been seen before. Starring Tom Holland as the iconic wall-crawler, this latest look also has Vulture on the attack. And Peter almost doesn't make it out alive, as he barely escapes getting sucked into the engine of an airliner. Says Sony pictures about this latest sneak peek.

"Take flight. A new #SpiderManHomecoming trailer is landing tomorrow."

Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man. He also tries to return to his normal daily routine, distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighborhood superhero. Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil Vulture emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear.

Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Michael Keaton is the main villain Vulture. The movie also stars also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Donald Glover and Tyne Daly. Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Homecoming was written by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, Jon Watts & Christopher Ford, and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Patricia Whitcher, Jeremy Latcham, and Stan Lee.

The mindset of Vulture was the hot topic of conversation in a new expose with USA Today. And this villain is described as an everyman blue-collar worker. He runs a salvage yard that cleans up after superhero battles. The movie is directed by John Watts, who says this about his main bad guy.

"My whole approach for this movie is that we've seen the penthouse level of the (Marvel) universe. We've seen what it's like to be a billionaire inventor and to be a Norse god. We've seen the very top of this world. But we've never seen what it's like to be just a regular joe."

He then goes onto explain how the Vulture uses scarps left over from these superhero battles to build his costume. And how The Tinkerer figures into the overall plot.

"It's a really great starting point for the villains to have the Vulture picking over the stuff and finding the valuable exotic elements and having the Tinkerer assemble into something that could be used."

You can take a look at the Amazing Spider-Tracer in the footage below. Then be prepared to be amazed as the second trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming slaps everyone in the face with its awesomeness tomorrow. Be there or forever be square.