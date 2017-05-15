It feels like we have been talking about it for a very long time, but Spider-Man: Homecoming is just a couple of short months away from release. We will finally be seeing what a solo Spidey adventure within the confines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe looks like, and the movie is going to include more than one classic Spider-Man bad guy. Now, we have our very first look at The Tinkerer, who is being played by Orange is the New Black star Michael Chernus.

The image comes courtesy of Empire Magazine, who included it in their latest issue. In the photo, we see The Tinkerer doing what he does best, standing at a workbench tinkering with stuff. Michael Keaton is also in the picture, meaning we also get a brand new look at Adrian Toomes, aka Vulture. Though, it looks like he is just getting things together and isn't quite ready to fully suit up yet. The publication describes Tinkerer as Vulture's "sidekick," explaining that Damage Control arrives on the scene after The Avengers to do clean up, which puts him in a pretty bad situation. Here's what Spider-Man: Homecoming producer Eric Carroll had to say about it.

"That puts him in a pretty desperate situation. So with one of the trucks they've already loaded up, he and his crew, with the help of a character called The Tinkerer, start stealing more of this exotic tech, Chitauri, Dark Elf, and even some Stark stuff, to retro-fit and sell on the black market."

In the comics, Tinkerer is a superhuman-level, genius engineer who makes advanced gadgets and weaponry from spare parts and other stuff that could be considered junk to others. In this case, junk from other villains in the MCU. The character has a very long history with Spider-Man, making his first appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #2 in 1963. Interestingly enough, The Vulture also made his first appearance in that particular issue as well. So if you're looking to do some relevant reading before Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters, that might make for a good place to start.

Even though this is considered to be a solo movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming is absolutely loaded down with a very impressive cast. Some familiar faces will be showing up in the form of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man/Tony Stark and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, but there are quite a few new additions as well. Apart from Vulture and Tinkerer, there are going to be not one but two versions of Shocker, played by Bokeem Woodbine and Logan Marshall-Green. Marisa Tomei is also set to play Aunt May again, with Zendaya, Donald Glover, Martin Starr, Hannibal Buress, Angourie Rice and Tony Revolori also included in the cast.

Tom Holland will be back as everyone's favorite wall-crawler, after making his debut in Captain America: Civil War last year. Spider-Man: Homecoming is being directed by Jon Watts (Cop Car) and is set to hit theaters on July 5, 2019. Be sure to check out the first photo of The Tinkerer for yourself below.