Last year brought us a new Peter Parker in the form of Tom Holland, who made his debut in Captain America: Civil War. Despite only being in technically two scenes, he made quite an impact and, the general consensus seems to be that he did a damn fine job. Hopefully, you are one of those who liked him as Spidey, because if things go according to Tom Holland's plan, he could be playing the character for two decades.

The latest issue of Empire Magazine has quite a bit of info on Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is going to be the first solo Spider-Man movie to feature Tom Holland. While chatting with Empire, the actor revealed that he has pitched a plan that would have him playing the character for twenty years. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Peter Parker is a character we see [in the comic books] as a 15-year-old boy and then as a 35-year-old man. So I have an idea of what I'd like to do, and I've pitched it and it's already been taken into the boardroom. It would be really cool if it pans out, because it means I would be Spider-Man for a very long time."

Tom Holland was a huge fan of the character long before playing him in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and he has truly taken to it over the past year or so. Sony and Marvel currently have him locked down through the untitled Avengers 4, which will include a Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel. Depending on how things work out in terms of the overall MCU timeline, that will probably get us to a version of Peter Parker that is out of high school, which would mean that Holland would still be in for another 15 years or so of the gig. That is a very tall order, but if fans like him, why not keep him on?

So far, the longest anyone has played the character on screen is five years. Tobey Maguire played him in all three Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies from 2002 to 2007. Though, there were plans for a fourth movie that never came to fruition. If Tom Holland's plan winds up going as currently planned, he would be playing Spidey until roughly 2036. That may sound crazy, but if the movies are making money and he still wants to do it, there are few reasons for anyone to say no to it. We'll probably learn a lot more after seeing how he does in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which comes out on July 7, 2017. If the movie crushes, this plan might get more realistic.

In truth, it may sound like a long time now, but it isn't all that crazy. Hugh Jackman played Wolverine for 17 years. Why can't Tom Holland play Spider-Man for 20? Granted, this all relies on Sony and Marvel's willingness to work with one another and the audience's appetite for Spider-Man movies. Logistics aside, it is nice to think that we will have this version of Peter Parker sticking around for a while, instead of having another reboot to think about in five years.