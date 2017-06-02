Tom Holland reveals how he took a blow to the head while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming. Making action movies can sometimes be hazardous to the health of the actors starring in them. Bruce Willis suffered permanent hearing damage on the set of 1987's Die Hard. Harrison Ford's leg was broken during the production of The Force Awakens when a door on the Millennium Falcon accidentally closed on him. And Michael J. Fox was nearly hanged for real in Back to the Future III while trying to make a hanging scene more believable. And now Tom Holland has joined the elite club of actors injured on set.

Holland spoke to British GQ magazine about his adventures on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming as well as his self proclaimed "weirdly egg-shaped head." Holland describes that because of his odd-shaped head he needed to have a special helmet on underneath the Spider-Man suit, which severely limited his vision. As it turns out, his lack of vision lead to him receiving some real action. Holland explains.

"Yeah, I got punched in the face. I was supposed to dodge it (the hit) and I just didn't see it coming. He (the stuntman) cracked me in the head. He had this massive gauntlet in his hand, a big metal fist type thing, and he punched me in the face so hard, like you wouldn't believe."

Although Holland was instantly angry, he soon settled down and realized that he may have been at fault. In addition, the shot may have come out much better with the realistic punch to the head. Holland goes on to say.

"But it looks great! I hope they use it. It's one of those things where you stand up and you're angry, like, 'What the hell, man? You punched me in the head!' Then you realize it's entirely your fault."

Sometimes we all just need a good punch in the head and as it turns out, Spider-Man is no different. Elsewhere in the article Holland talks about the official public announcement of him taking on the role in Spider-Man: Homecoming and how a leak may have actually made the announcement first before Holland could receive the official word. AS it turns out, the leak worked in Holland's favor. Read what he had to say below.

"I think before it looked like a leak, Marvel did a big press release to make it look like they had released it. Though obviously I've just kiboshed those plans by telling you! I was lucky to get the huge excitement out of the way, then have a calm, collected conversation with my new bosses."

It seems that Holland may have been punched by Shocker, but we'll just have to wait and see when Spider-Man: Homecoming is released in July. Hopefully the footage of Holland getting his clock cleaned will end up online if it doesn't make it into the final cut. Until then, check out Spider-Man's latest NBA Finals commercial below.