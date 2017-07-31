During a recent interview with Marie Claire last month, original Spider-Man trilogy star Kirsten Dunst took a shot at Sony and Marvel's new superhero adventure Spider-Man: Homecoming. The actress revealed that she doesn't care about this new project because they "made the best ones," referring to the original Spider-Man movies, adding that they're only "milking that cow for money," and now Tom Holland has responded. Here's what the young actor had to say, when asked about his thoughts regarding Kirsten Dunst's statement.

"I read it and I saw it. You know, she's entitled to her own opinion and I'm not one to judge at all. I definitely am not doing this movie for the money. I mean, it's a job that I think anyone would do regardless of what you were getting paid, you know? All I know is I've had the greatest time on this movie and I've absolutely loved it and, you know, if she doesn't want to go and see it, I don't really care. But yeah, I don't dislike her in any way for what she said and she's entitled to her own opinion, so it's all cool."

While Tom Holland may not have been motivated to take on the Peter Parker role for strictly financial reasons, the partnership between Sony and Marvel most likely was struck due to financial reasons, since fans and critics alike didn't respond to The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. While neither movie was a colossal flop by any means, they weren't the global blockbusters the studio was hoping for. The Amazing Spider-Man, starring Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker and Emma Watson as Gwen Stacy, earned $262 million domestic and $757.9 million worldwide, from a $230 million budget, while The Amazing Spider-Man 2 took in $202.8 million domestic and $708.9 million worldwide. All three of the original Spider-Man movies out-grossed its successors, with 2002's Spider-Man ($403.7 million) earning nearly twice as much as The Amazing Spider-Man 2, despite opening 12 years earlier and in 700 fewer theaters.

Regardless of Kirsten Dunst's take, both fans and critics seem to be responding to this younger Peter Parker, who starts out this movie as a sophomore in high school, as opposed to a senior in both Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man. Spider-Man: Homecoming will launch a new trilogy, with each movie believed to represent one year of Peter's high school career. After just four weeks in theaters, Spider-Man: Homecoming has managed to out-gross both Amazing Spider-Man movies, taking in $278.1 million domestic and $633.5 million worldwide, from a $175 million budget. That figure would also likely be quite higher, but the Spider-Man: Homecoming China release was delayed as part of the country's annual "Hollywood blackout," where no Hollywood movies are shown during the country's summer school break. Tom Holland's comments came during a video interview with Movie'n'Co UK YouTube.

Sony has already confirmed a July 5, 2019 release date for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, which will most certainly bring back Tom Holland as Spidey, but there has already been confirmation that both Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Vulture (Michael Keaton) will not be returning in this movie. Tom Holland also let it slip that a third movie is happening, which will likely hit theaters in either 2021 or 2022, depending on how Marvel's massive movie schedule plays out. Take a look at Tom Holland's unique video interview below for Spider-Man: Homecoming, with his Kirsten Dunst response coming at the 2:32 mark.