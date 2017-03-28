If you weren't already very excited about the idea of a Spider-Man movie within the framework of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this just might do the trick. Marvel Studios and Sony have just unveiled a brand new trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming and if this isn't enough to get you to look forward to the new Spidey, it is hard to imagine what will. Though, if you are a fan of the MCU it is hard to think you would be anything be ecstatic about the prospect of this movie. Luckily, we won't have to wait all that long to see it.

Marvel and Sony are working together and, because of that, we get to see this movie. The first trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming was released back in December and since then, things have been a little quiet. But a couple of days ago a trio of posters debuted that got fans quite excited and to follow that up, they decided to give us this brand new trailer. This is officially our best look yet at Spider-Man: Homecoming and what will be Tom Holland's first full solo adventure as the web-slinging superhero in the MCU. Here is the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine, distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened."

Even though this is technically going to be the first solo Spider-Man movie in the MCU, it is clear that Marvel really wants to integrate him into the larger universe. It has been made very clear that Robert Downey Jr. isn't just going to have a cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming. He is going to have a major role in this movie. We also know that Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) is making his return and there have even been rumors that Scarlett Johansson will be making an appearance as Black Widow. Sure, all of that is exciting but there is no doubt that this will be a new version of Spider-Man that we haven't really seen on screen before and that is clearly the main attraction. Given the reception to Tom Holland in Captain America: Civil War, Marvel and Sony have every reason to believe that this new version of the character will be truly embraced.

The cast for Spider-Man: Homecoming includes Oscar nominee Michael Keaton as the villain Vulture as well as Tom Holland, Zendaya, Bokeem Woodbine, Marisa Tomei, Martin Starr, Angourie Rice, Logan Marshall-Green, Donald Glover, Hannibal Buress, Tony Revolori, Jon Favreau and Robert Downey Jr. Spider-Man: Homecoming is directed by Jon Watts (Cop Car) and } is set for release on July 7, 2017. You can check out the brand new trailer for yourself below.