Last week, Sony Pictures debuted a new Spider-Man: Homecoming preview that showcased how Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is mentoring young Peter Parker (Tom Holland). It surfaced alongside a new poster and banner. That banner was actually a triptych, comprised of three individual posters showcasing the villainous Vulture, a.k.a. Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton), Spider-Man and Iron Man, who are all seen battling high above the streets of New York City, with Avengers Tower spotted in the background. While the posters don't exactly tell us how all three of them got to where they are, it sure does promise one epic fight that should make this one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer.

These posters surfaced on IMP Awards earlier today, and you can also check out the international triptych banner that brings all of these images together. It's possible that this banner represents the climactic end fight scene between young Spidey, the superhero veteran Iron Man and this new villain Adrian Toomes, who has held a grudge against Tony Stark for years, when his new government-created company Damage Control took over clean-up duties after the Avengers' battles, which essentially put Toomes' salvage company out of business.

It seems at least one lucky fan has gotten to see this superhero adventure early, with a Twitter user dubbed "Daniel R" claiming that it is the "best Spider-Man film" that he has been waiting his whole life for. With just under three weeks left until Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters, we should be hearing from critics sooner rather than later, and it will be interesting to see what they have to say about this new Spider-Man movie. After all, this movie does feature the third actor to play Peter Parker in 15 years, with Tom Holland following in the footsteps of Tobey Maguire from the original Spider-Man trilogy and Andrew Garfield from The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Spider-Man: Homecoming also shifts the superhero fanboy focus back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after the DCEU has finally had its first critically and commercial hit, Wonder Woman. That DC adventure lead by Gal Gadot even scored higher on Rotten Tomatoes (92%) than every Marvel movie except 2008's Iron Man, with 2012's The Avengers also scoring a 92% RT rating. While a 92% rating may or may not be attainable for Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tom Holland's Peter Parker received rave reviews for his introduction in Captain America: Civil War, where he was recruited to join Team Iron Man in this divisive battle that split the MCU in half. Another factor that could lead to Spider-Man: Homecoming becoming a critical and commercial success is its approach to this character that has been far different than its predecessors.

Both the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield versions of the Spider-Man character featured the same origin story with the radioactive spider, but when Marvel and Sony finally made a deal to bring Spidey into the MCU, it was rumored right away that this origin would be scrapped. Instead, Marvel simply established Peter Parker as Spider-Man right away, a sophomore in high school who lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei). It has already been confirmed that Spider-Man: Homecoming will start a new trilogy, with the first movie representing his sophomore year of high school, and the subsequent sequels believed to represent his junior and senior years, respectively. Take a look at these new Spider-Man: Homecoming character posters, along with the full triptych banner below.