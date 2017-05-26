Sony Pictures has unleashed a new TV spot for Spider-Man: Homecoming, which features a few interesting scenes that revisit Spider-Man's (Tom Holland) debut in Captain America: Civil War. We see footage of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) getting his new suit, presumably just before the iconic airport battle in Captain America: Civil War. We also see footage of Spidey recording himself in a cell phone video, as he's hiding out of sight before the airport battle takes place. When Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) calls out "Underroos," Peter puts down the phone and says he has to go, as we see him leap into action and steal Captain America's shield, from a different vantage point. But perhaps cooler than all that is we get to see Michael Keaton's Vulture step out of the shadows to become one of Parker's greatest foes yet!

There had been rumors that Captain America would show up in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which have now been confirmed in this TV spot, sort of. The end of this 60-second spot, which surfaced on YouTube, shows Peter, his best friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) and the rest of his high school gym class, watching a video about Captain America's Fitness Challenge. This prompts Ned to ask Peter if he knows Cap, with Peter replying that he stole his shield, before Cap beat him up. This TV spot also showcases just how high-tech Peter Parker's new Spidey suit really is.

Last month, producer Eric Carroll confirmed that Peter Parker's suit will have an A.I. voice that speaks to him, much like J.A.R.V.I.S. in Tony Stark's Iron Man suit. It wasn't revealed who will be providing this A.I. voice, but this TV spot shows that it's actually a female voice that is talking to Peter. This suit comes equipped with 78 web shooter combinations, including Ricochet Web, which he uses to catch a falling elevator, and Web Grenade, which detonates and traps a perpetrator against a tunnel wall. If that wasn't enough, we also have a new clip that Michael Keaton showcased on The Ellen Show, which gives us a glimpse at Adrian Toomes and his salvage crew, including Michael Chernus as The Tinkerer and Bokeem Woodbine and Logan Marshall-Green playing two different versions of The Shocker. We also have a video segment from The Ellen Show where Michael Keaton talks about starring in this superhero adventure.

A young Peter Parker (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine, distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened. The supporting cast includes Zendaya as Michelle, Laura Harrier as Liz Allan, Angourie Rice as Betty Brandt, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Michael Barbierie as Jason Macendale.

Earlier this month, box office analysts predicted a $135 million Spider-Man: Homecoming box office debut, which very well may happen, since Spider-Man: Homecoming doesn't face any direct competition at the box office. Jon Watts (Cop Car) directs from a script by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Vacation), with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal producing. Sony and Marvel have already set Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 for release on July 5, 2019. Take a look at this new TV spot for Spider-Man: Homecoming below.