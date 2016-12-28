Earlier this month, Sony Pictures released the first Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer, which was received quite well by the fans. While it hasn't been announced when the next trailer will debut, an international TV spot has dropped with new footage of Laura Harrier's Liz Allan, who is seen in quite the precarious position. We also a look at two of this superhero adventure's primary villains, Shocker, played by Bokeem Woodbine, and Michael Keaton as the Vulture.

The TV spot debuted on the Sony Pictures Espana YouTube channel, and while all of the dialogue is dubbed over in Spanish, you don't need to learn a second language to check out all of the action in this video. One of the most intriguing snippets of footage in this 30-second TV spot shows Laura Harrier's Liz Allan, who is seen falling down what could be an elevator shaft. While the shot is very brief, the next shot shows Tom Holland's Spidey trying to pull someone up from the same elevator shaft, presumably Liz Allan herself.

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine, distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

The supporting cast includes Zendaya playing a character named Michelle, while Tony Revolori is playing Flash Thompson and Jacob Batalon is playing Ned Leeds. Robert Downey Jr. reprises his role as Tony Stark, along with Jon Favreau as Tony's bodyguard Happy Hogan, along with Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Michael Barbieri as Jason Macendale, Isabela Amara as Sally and Michael Chernus as Tinkerer. Donald Glover also stars in an unspecified role, with Kenneth Choi playing Principal Morita. Since the actor previously played Jim Morita, one of Captain America's Howling Commandos in Captain America: The First Avenger, many have speculated that Principal Morita is one of Jim Morita's descendants.

Jon Watts directs Spider-Man: Homecoming from a script by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and Jon Watts & Christopher Ford and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, based on the Marvel Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige produces Spider-Man: Homecoming along with }Amy Pascal. Marvel and Sony have set a July 7, 2017 release date for Spider-Man: Homecoming, which currently doesn't have any direct competition in that date. Take a look at the international TV spot for Spider-Man: Homecoming below.