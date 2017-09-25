Sony Pictures has released the first 10 minutes of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which comes just after it beat out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as the biggest superhero movie of the year at the worldwide box office ($874.4 million). While Wonder Woman's $411.7 million still has Spider-Man: Homecoming beat domestically ($331.9 million), it's still been an impressive run for the new web-slinger, with Tom Holland becoming the third actor to take over the role in the past 15 years. If you still haven't gotten around to seeing the movie yet, these first 10 minutes not only set up the journey of the villainous Adrian Toomes, but also takes fans back to the events of Captain America: Civil War, from a much different perspective.

This video debuted on Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube today, just one day before Spider-Man: Homecoming will be available on Digital HD, which opens with Adrian Toomes and his salvage crew starting to clean up after the Battle of New York in The Avengers. After an impromptu visit from several government officials, he's told that all Avengers-related clean-up missions will now be under the jurisdiction of a new government-controlled branch called Damage Control, which Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) himself is overseeing. Instead of handing in all of the alien technology to Damage Control, Toomes decides to keep it all, and eight years later, he has built a thriving and illegal business.

The first 10 minutes also fills in some of the gaps between two key scenes in Captain America: Civil War. We first met Peter Parker in Civil War during a scene where Tony Stark unexpectedly shows up at Peter's house, chatting with Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), when he gets recruited to join Team Iron Man in this conflict. The next time we see him in the movie is when Tony calls for him ("Underoos"), when he springs into action and steals Captain America's (Chris Evans) shield. We see through a video diary how Happy Hogan flies Peter from New York to Berlin, while giving him his brand new Spidey suit, and we even get some footage from the Berlin airport battle from a different perspective, through Peter's video diary.

Spider-Man: Homecoming, debuting on digital September 26 and on 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray, Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray and DVD October 17 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming Blu-ray comes loaded with over 60 minutes of bonus material, including deleted scenes, a gag reel and The Spidey Study Guide, an entertaining pop-up factoid track with facts on the movie in relation to the comics that Spidey fans will love. Also included are four unseen alternate Captain America PSAs featuring Chris Evans, seven behind-the-scenes featurettes and a photo gallery. In the featurette "A Tangled Web," Kevin Feige details how Homecoming came to be and its integration in the constantly evolving Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Searching for Spider-Man" explores the casting process and what makes Tom the perfect Peter Parker as witnessed from his audition tape. Meet Homecoming's adrenaline-craving stunt specialists in "Spidey Stunts," as they crawl, swing and leap from great heights, and discover why Tom Holland rarely needed a stunt double. "Aftermath" features Kevin Feige and the producers filling in the blanks between the Battle of New York and where Homecoming begins. Explore Michael Keaton's villainous turn in "The Vulture Takes Flight" and learn why he demands Peter Parker's fear and respect. In "Jon Watts: Head of the Class," fans catch up with the visionary director on the set, while he manages colossal set pieces, a massive crew and the daunting task of reintroducing one of Marvel's most beloved characters. Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon (Ned) discuss the humorous realities of life with superpowers in "Pros and Cons of Spider-Man." Take a look at the first 10 minutes of Spider-Man: Homecoming below.