After a successful Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain America: Civil War, the new Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will return for his first stand alone adventure in Spider-Man: Homecoming. We've already seen in the first Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer that Spidey's suit has an impressive new upgrade, web wings, which he's seen using to fly over a police helicopter. As we continue to wait for the second trailer, a brief video has emerged from the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) convention, which showcases some of the other upgrades on Peter Parker's new suit.

The video debuted on Twitter earlier today, which coincides with the first day of CES, running from today through January 8. While the movie doesn't have an official presence at the convention, this video was crafted to look like a CES product video, showing some of the suit's new upgrades. As we already knew, the video begins with confirmation that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) designed this suit specifically for Peter Parker, while running down some of he new features.

The first new upgrade we're shown is the suit's upgraded web shooters, which allow Peter Parker to choose from several different "selectable web types," along with a laser targeting system. The next upgrade is the web wings we saw in the trailer, although there are no further updates given about what these web wings can do. The next feature is a GPS tracking system with a holographic wrist display, which we first saw in the post-credits scene of Captain America: Civil War, and the final upgrade is the expressive eyes on the Spidey mask that actually move.

We also saw in concept art from Captain America: Civil War that there was almost a social media function embedded into the holographic wrist display. The concept art was designed for the post credits scene in Civil War, where Peter is seen projecting his Spider-Man holographic display onto his bedroom wall. This concept art shows there was also a social media message from Tony Stark, telling Peter to "swing by the tower, got some upgrades you should see." That function never made it into the final cut, but perhaps it may be resurrected for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Spider-Man: Homecoming features a supporting Zendaya playing a character named Michelle, while Tony Revolori is playing Flash Thompson and Jacob Batalon is playing Ned Leeds. Robert Downey Jr. reprises his role as Tony Stark, along with Jon Favreau as Tony's bodyguard Happy Hogan, along with Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Michael Barbieri as Jason Macendale, Isabela Amara as Sally and Michael Chernus as Tinkerer. Donald Glover also stars in an unspecified role, with Kenneth Choi playing Principal Morita. Since the actor previously played Jim Morita, one of Captain America's Howling Commandos in Captain America: The First Avenger, many have speculated that Principal Morita is one of Jim Morita's descendants. Jon Watts (Cop Car) directs from a script by John Francis Daley and Jonathan M. Goldstein (Vacation), with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal producing. Take a look at this brief video revealing the new Spidey costume upgrades in Spider-Man: Homecoming.