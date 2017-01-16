After a successful debut in Captain America: Civil War, Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker in the upcoming standalone adventure Spider-Man: Homecoming. The actor is joined by a diverse cast of characters as Peter heads back to high school following the events of Captain America 3. New villain Adrian Toomes, a.k.a. The Vulture (Michael Keaton), emerges as a new threat for the young superhero. While we've caught brief glimpses at Adrian in his Vulture costume thanks to the recent trailers, much has yet to be revealed about the iconic Marvel character's transition to the big screen. Michael Keaton recently opened up about his role, offering some interesting insight.

Variety caught up with Michael Keaton to promote his new film The Founder, which expands nationwide January 20 after debuting in an awards-qualifying run in December. When the site mentioned that it's been quite some time since he's played a true villain, Michael Keaton spoke briefly about Vulture, adding that he's not your typical bad guy.

"Vulture...Not to give too much away, but interestingly, he is and he isn't [a villain], that character. He's a really interesting (and more interesting than I thought) villain because there's parts of him that you go, 'You know what? I might see his point.' Really, really. It makes it interesting to play."

Just days after the initial report that Michael Keaton had signed on to pay the Spider-Man: Homecoming villain, we reported that he dropped out of the movie. Though he did ultimately come back. The actor claims there wasn't any hesitation in returning to the superhero genre after playing the iconic title character in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns, as well as portraying an actor fed up with his superhero alter ego in Birdman. Fact is, Sony shifted their production schedule so he could come back to the project. He explains this when asked if there was any true hesitation on his part.

"No, I mean, not at all. It's just a thing. A gig. I don't mean it's just a gig, it's the next job. And you think you can do it or want to do it and in fact I said no, because I couldn't, it didn't work in my schedule. Then I'm glad to say, they kind of shifted the scheduling and it worked out. So it fit in and I'm glad I did it."

Spider-Man: Homecoming features a supporting Zendaya playing a character named Michelle, while Tony Revolori is playing Flash Thompson and Jacob Batalon is playing Ned Leeds. Robert Downey Jr. reprises his role as Tony Stark, along with Jon Favreau as Tony's bodyguard Happy Hogan, along with Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Michael Barbieri as Jason Macendale, Isabela Amara as Sally and Michael Chernus as Tinkerer. Donald Glover also stars in an unspecified role, with Kenneth Choi playing Principal Morita. Jon Watts (Cop Car) directs from a script by John Francis Daley and Jonathan M. Goldstein (Vacation), with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal producing. It remains to be seen when the next Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer will debut, as we get closer and closer to the July 7 release date.