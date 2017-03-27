Earlier today, we showed you the Spider-tracer in a brief preview for the new Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer, which debuts tomorrow. We've known for quite some time that the movie's villain is Adrian Toomes, a.k.a. Vulture (Michael Keaton). It has now been revealed that Adrian is a regular blue-collar worker, who runs a salvage yard that cleans up after massive superhero battles. We also have word that Toomes has a connection with Tony Stark himself, which leads him down this villainous path.

USA Today caught up with director Jon Watts, who says he wants to show the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the perspective of the "regular joe." The director, along with producer Eric Hauserman Carroll, also reveal that Adrian Toomes' salvage yard is no longer needed to clean up after these battles, once a new government organization, founded by Tony Stark himself, takes over these operations. Here's what producer Eric Hauserman Carroll had to say about Toomes' villainous path.

"(He) has a bone to pick (with Tony Stark). (He) sort of becomes the dark Tony Stark. He thinks once he has this money and power, he'll have more control of his life."

With the help of his crew, which includes Shocker (Bokeem Woodbine) and the Tinkerer (Michael Chernus), Toomes uses "scavenged alien artifacts and stolen advanced tech" to build their own weapons, which they then sell to other criminals in New York. Director Jon Watts reveals that he took inspiration from John C. Reilly's character Rhomann Dey in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, an ordinary man thrust into an extraordinary situation. Here's what Jon Watts had to say about how he used this approach for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"I like the idea that in these huge movies, you pick out one extra and you're like, 'What does he think of all this?' Sometimes these movies are so casual about just destroying whole cities and incredible things happen and everyone's like, 'Eh, whatever.' If that really happened, it would be amazing and change everything. (We get to use) this neat junk from all the other movies. It's a really great starting point for the villains to have the Vulture picking over the stuff and finding the valuable exotic elements and having the Tinkerer assemble into something that could be used. (The MCU is a place) where you can be a villain and a real person, too. Being a supervillain isn't necessarily your full-time job."

We reported earlier this month that Spider-Man: Homecoming reshoots had gotten under way, with actress Laura Harrier confirming the additional photography on Instagram. It hasn't been confirmed how long the reshoots will take place for. Sony has also announced that a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming has been set for release on July 5, 2019. It is believed that each of these movies will represent a year of Peter Parker's high school career, with Peter in his sophomore year in this movie. Spider-Man: Homecoming will also star Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Zendaya playing Michelle, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Jon Favreau as Tony's bodyguard Happy Hogan, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Michael Barbieri as Jason Macendale, Isabela Amara as Sally, Kenneth Choi playing Principal Morita, Michael Chernus as Tinkerer, Bokeem Woodbine as Shocker and Donald Glover in an unspecified role.