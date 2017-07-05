Are you one of the great many Marvel fans heading to watch Spider-Man: Homecoming this weekend? If so, it is a safe bet that the trailers have been one of the major selling points, outside of the prospect of seeing what a solo Spider-Man movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe looks like. However, there is one great shot from the trailers that isn't going to be in the movie, so you may want to prepare yourself now so you're not just sitting around waiting for it to come up.

Warning: minor spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: Homecoming. You know that super cool shot of Iron Man and Spider-Man doing a flyby in Queens that has been in nearly every single trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming? Turns out, that shot isn't in the movie. Not only that, but it was never intended to be in the movie. Director Jon Watts recently spoke with Screen Crush and addressed the shot, explaining why it was created and why it isn't in the movie. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I think what happened was in the very first trailer they wanted a shot of Spider-Man and Iron Man flying together. And they were going to use something from the Staten Island Ferry [scene], but it just didn't look that great, the background plate, because the Staten Island terminal is a very simple building. It almost looks like an unrendered 3D object. So I think I was like 'Let's just put them in Queens. Let's use that as a backdrop.' Because we couldn't just create a whole new shot, so let's just use one of these shots of the subway; put them in there."

So there you have it. This was a shot purely crafted to put Iron Man, the cornerstone of the MCU from the very beginning, together with Spider-Man. It makes sense that both Sony and Marvel Studios would want such a shot in the trailer, but it is also understandable that something like this might annoy fans who see Spider-Man: Homecoming. Then again, it is fairly common for shots seen in trailers to not actually show up in the movie. It is just a little less common for the shots to never have been intended for the movie at all. Even Jon Watts thinks the whole thing is a bit odd.

"I feel a little weird that there's a shot in the trailer that's not in the movie at all, but it's a cool shot. It's funny, I forgot that we did that."

With or without that money shot, Spider-Man: Homecoming is going to rake in the big bucks at the box office. The movie is currently tracking for an opening of $100 million or more domestically, and it should do gangbusters business overseas as well. Especially considering that the movie currently has a very impressive 93 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Maybe Tom Holland's Peter Parker doesn't need to hang out with Iron Man to make a great Spider-Man movie after all?