The Marvel Cinematic Universe finally brought in a major addition to its stable of superheroes, when it signed a deal with Sony to share Spider-Man, with Tom Holland coming on to play Peter Parker. This iconic character made his debut in the summer blockbuster Captain America: Civil War, and he will star in the first stand alone film Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is set for release on July 7, 2017. Tom Holland has confirmed that he has signed on for three Spider-Man movies, but for those hoping that the MCU's film and TV worlds may finally collide with this Brooklyn hero, that doesn't seem to be happening.

While ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Netflix's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and the upcoming Iron Fist are actually part of the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe, there hasn't been much crossover between the movie and TV sides. After delivering a performance as Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin, that was adored by fans and critics alike in Daredevil, many fans had hoped that the nefarious Kingpin would eventually transition from the film to the TV side in one of the upcoming Spider-Man movies, but the actor confirmed on Twitter that he isn't starring in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and he doesn't think that there is enough room to bring his character in to the MCU. Here's what he had to say when asked by one fan on Twitter about moving over to the film side of the MCU.

"That I doubt. Seems to be so many characters in the film uni to service. The films are already jam packed."

There had previously been rumors that Kingpin was going to serve as the main villain in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but that was never confirmed, and now we know that the villain will be Vulture, played by Michael Keaton. In the comics, Spidey and Kingpin have clashed several times, and he would certainly make a great villain on the big screen as well. Still, the actor doesn't believe that he will be switching over to the movie side, and he even responded to another fan by confirming that there is "no chance" he'll appear in The Defenders mini-series as well. That show brings in all four of Netflix's Marvel heroes, Daredeveil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, with production already under way, and Marvel reportedly eyeing a 2017 premiere, but that hasn't been confirmed.

Earlier this morning, Vincent D'Onofrio was asked by another fan if he thought Kingpin should get his own spin-off series, where he responded by stating, "Tell that to @Marvel I'm around." When publications started running with the story that he wants a Kingpin spin-off series, the actor revealed that isn't true, clarifying that he merely said that the fan should tell Marvel that they want a Kingpin spin-off, not that he was vying for one to happen. However, for those who want to see Kingpin return at some point in the MCU, it will happen, but the actor is not sure when.

After The Defenders, Marvel has renewed Daredevil for a third season, along with second seasons for Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. Since it seems unlikely that Kingpin will be the villain in the recently-announced Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, which was set for a June 2019 release date, it seems our best bet to see Kingpin once again will be on the Netflix streaming service, most likely in Daredevil Season 3, but that hasn't been confirmed. While we wait for more on Spider-Man: Homecoming and the future of the MCU, take a look at Vincent D'Onofrio's tweets below.

That I doubt.Seems to be so many characters in the film uni to service.The films are already jam packed. https://t.co/q2YyCIpynH — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) December 18, 2016

I'm not in the new Spider-Man movie.Just so you know. https://t.co/p2NEvrJ1ts — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) December 18, 2016

Not true . Someone tweeted me they that they wanted one and I said ." Tell @marvel not me" I'm around. A positive yet provoked response . https://t.co/9rG9tBybMo — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) December 19, 2016