Jason Momoa is busy making Aquaman look cool over in the DC Extended Universe, which is a pretty amazing thing. But Marvel fans may have reason to be bummed that he's tied up, helping out his pals in the Justice League. Spider-Man has finally joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe and there are big plans with Tom Holland moving forward. It turns out the kid has some ideas of his own and, if he had his way, Jason Momoa would be playing Kraven the Hunter in a Spider-Man movie down the line, perhaps Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, and not Aquaman.

If you hadn't pictured it until just now, it is hard to imagine any actor being more perfect for Kraven than Jason Momoa. It is one of those things that just makes so much sense on paper it is a little baffling. But with the whole DC/Marvel feud at the box office, there is almost now way that is ever going to happen. But we, and Tom Holland, can dream. Here is what the actor had to say about it while speaking with MTV.

"You know what? Kraven is one of my favourites for a cameo. I always wanted Aquaman to play Kraven, but he's now DC. I thought that would be super cool."

Kraven the Hunter is a fan-favorite Spidey villain and one that we have never seen in a live-action movie before. It was recently said by Kevin Feige that these new Spider-Man movies, starting with Spider-Man: Homecoming later this year, will be using villains we haven't seen on screen. Kraven certainly fits that bill and is something fans would surely love to see happen. Especially if they were to adapt the very popular Kraven's Last Hunt storyline. If you aren't familiar, Kraven is a legendary gamesman who sees Spider-Man as the ultimate prey. So, in Kraven's Last Hunt, he actually manages to hunt down the Webslinger and dawns the Spider-Man costume on his own, in order to try and prove himself superior while pitted against other Spidey bad guys. Jason Momoa would knock something like that out of the park. Who knows? If Justice League totally bombs maybe Marvel fans will get lucky. But probably not. Here is the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine, distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened."

The cast for Spider-Man: Homecoming includes Oscar nominee Michael Keaton as the villain Vulture as well as Tom Holland, Zendaya, Bokeem Woodbine, Marisa Tomei, Martin Starr, Angourie Rice, Logan Marshall-Green, Donald Glover, Hannibal Buress, Tony Revolori, Jon Favreau and Robert Downey Jr. Spider-Man: Homecoming is directed by Jon Watts (Cop Car) and is set for release on July 7, 2017. You can check out the full interview clip with Tom Holland for yourself below.