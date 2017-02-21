When Tom Holland starred in Captain America: Civil War last summer, he became the third actor in 14 years to play Spider-Man, following in the footsteps of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Shortly after Civil War hit theaters, Tobey Maguire revealed on social media that he was impressed, adding that Tom Holland is "great" as Spider-Man. Shortly after he was cast, Andrew Garfield had nothing but positive things to say about Tom Holland in an interview, but now both Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield have finally met in person, and we have some photos and videos to prove it.

During the BAFTA Awards, a number of fans posted videos and photos to Twitter, showcasing both Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield meeting in person, which, as it turns out, was the first time both of them had met. After the BAFTA Awards, where Tom Holland received the Rising Star Award this year, the actor revealed that meeting was the first time they had met in person. Here's what he had to say below.

"We met for the first time on the red carpet today. And it was really, really nice, actually. He's a really, really lovely guy. He's everything I hoped he'd be. He is a brilliant actor. He really is fantastic. I have always been a fan of his work. And I really look forward to picking his brains and seeing if he has any advice for me."

Andrew Garfield played Peter Parker twice on the big screen, in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The actor later admitted that he's glad there wasn't a third Spider-Man movie, because then he wouldn't have had the chance to star in the critically-acclaimed Hacksaw Ridge for director Mel Gibson. At the time, there were also a number of Spider-Man spin-offs in the works such as the Sinister Six and Venom, but it remains unclear if these projects may be reworked for this new Spider-Man franchise.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man has already been confirmed to be a sophomore in high school, which lends some credence to early rumors about Marvel's approach to this franchise. There has been talk that Sony and Marvel are developing a new trilogy that would be set entirely within Peter Parker's high school years, unlike the previous iterations of the character where his high school life wasn't as big a part of this story. Take a look Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland meet his predecessor Andrew Garfield in these new videos and photos below, including one from a press conference where he spoke about meeting Andrew Garfield on the red carpet.

ANDREW GARFIELD AND TOM HOLLAND MEETING FOR THE FIRST TIME! I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS ICONIC MOMENT HAPPENED RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME! pic.twitter.com/nmYZszizkM — shana (@mytomholland) February 12, 2017

Tom Holland comments on his first official meeting with his #Spidey predecessor, Andrew Garfield at last night's #BAFTAs 🕸 pic.twitter.com/0cxJGZErPj — Collider (@Collider) February 13, 2017

IT'S HAPPENING! TOM HOLLAND WITH ANDREW GARFIELD AT THE #BAFTAspic.twitter.com/r9Qc4vOkWo — Robert Downey Jr UK (@downeysduckling) February 12, 2017

Tom Holland: "Hi, I'm Spider-Man."



Andrew Garfield: "Nice to meet y-. Wait, no, I'm Spider-Man." pic.twitter.com/jdiJKvQ4H3 — That Geek (@thatgeekinside) February 15, 2017