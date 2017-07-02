While promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming last week, producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal confirmed that they are working on the story for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, confirming that it will be set just minuts after the events of Avengers 4. In another interview, Kevin Feige offered some new details, confirming that this sequel will in fact be the first Marvel Phase 4 movie, which deals with the aftermath of Avengers 4. Here's what the producer and Marvel Studios president had to say about their five-movie arc for Spider-Man.

"We are looking at a five-movie storyline, Civil War, Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, untitled Avengers, Homecoming 2 or whatever we end up calling it - as an amazing five-story journey for Peter Parker. In the way that the events of Civil War directly inform the opening of Homecoming and his state of mind as he goes back to high school, so too will the events of the next two Avengers movies as he continues with high school. This original 22-movie arc ends with the untitled Avengers in May of 2019 and then two months later it will be Peter and Spider-Man (on July 5, 2019) that usher us into the aftermath and how things proceed from there."

What's interesting is Kevin Feige doesn't mention Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 in his interview with The Toronto Sun, even though Tom Holland recently confirmed in an interview that there will in fact be a trilogy. There had originally been reports that Homecoming will launch a trilogy, with each movie taking place within one year of Peter Parker's high school career, from his sophomore year in Spider-Man: Homecoming to his junior year in Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 and presumably his senior year in Spider-Man: Homecoming 3. It was also recently confirmed that Iron Man and Vulture will not appear in Spider-Man: Homecoming 2.

This comes just after Robert Downey Jr. teased his MCU retirement, hinting that he wants to walk away from the franchise at the right time. There have been rumors that many, or all, of the original Avengers from Phase 1 may be killed off in Avengers 4, paving the way for younger heroes like Peter Parker to take over. Since Kevin Feige mentioned how Avengers 4 will wrap up the MCU up until this point, it's certainly possible that Tony Stark or the other Avengers may in fact be killed off. As for the villains, there have been rumors that Jason Momoa is being sought to play Kraven the Hunter, which could be interesting since he plays Aquaman in the DCEU.

Kevin Feige also said in another recent interview that Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 will feature never-before seen villains who have not been featured on the big screen before. The producer didn't mention any specific villains, but Kraven the Hunter certainly could be one of them. It also hasn't been confirmed who will write or direct Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, but hopefully we'll find out after Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters on July 7.