Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts teased that there will be even more ties to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the sequel. We got our first look at Tom Holland as Spider-Man during 2016's Captain America: Civil War and now we get to see Peter Parker grow into his new found role over the span of 2 more Spider-Man movies as well as in Avengers: Infinity War. We first learned the news of a new Spider-Man trilogy when the Holland accidentally leaked the information during an interview, something the young actor seems to do quite often.

The cast and crew participated in a press conference this weekend in New York City to promote Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is less than 2 weeks away from officially hitting theaters. Fans gave been waiting for Sony's Spider-Man to jump into the MCU for a while and Homecoming appears to be just the beginning. While speaking at the press conference, Jon Watts revealed that the world of Spider-Man is about to get a lot bigger. He says this.

"I really try to think about this stuff just one movie at a time, but I do feel like now that Spider-Man is a part of this big crazy universe we can definitely tell some new stories."

When asked of anyone could tease anything about Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 Tom Holland, famous for leaking information, joked that they couldn't with "Kevin Feige here!"

The news comes after it was announced that Robert Downey Jr. (who was also present at the press conference) will not be returning for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2. The sequel will reportedly get another character from the MCU and may even get an entirely different MCU character for the third installment in the trilogy. It has also been reported the Michael Keaton's villain the Vulture will not be returning for the sequel, but rumors suggest that he may show up sometime in the future, teaming up with some other villains. We'll have to wait and see how Spider-Man: Homecoming ends in a few weeks to get a better picture of the Vulturesituation.

Tom Holland has recently been shooting motion-capture footage for Avengers: Infinity War leading many to speculate about how many actors will physically be in the same place for the epic battle against Thanos, the Mad Titan. Scarlett Johansson and others have stated that Infinity War will have a scene with more than 30 people fighting, but it is unclear at this time how many people with be brought in with the use of CGI and Holland's motion-capture could end up being used to embellish his suit, much like they did in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Jon Watts has pretty much guaranteed that the possibilities are virtually endless for the MCU and Sony's Spider-Man, but don't expect to see Tom Hardy's Venom playing in the MCU/Sony sandbox because at this time, that is not going to happen. Homecoming has been getting rave reviews from fans that have been able to see the movie in early screenings and the wait is almost over for the general public. Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into theaters on July 7th, 2017.