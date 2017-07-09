With no direct competition this weekend Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man: Homecoming was expected to have no trouble cleaning house at the box office this weekend, and the web-slinger certainly did not disappoint. This new Spider-Man movie had no trouble taking the top spot at the box office with $117 million. It also pulled in an additional $140 million from overseas territories for a worldwide debut of $257 million, already surpassing its $175 million budget.

Box Office Mojo reports that Spider-Man: Homecoming pulled in an impressive $26,912 per-screen average, opening in 4,348 theaters, the 11th widest opening of all time, between two more Marvel movies, 2012's The Avengers (4,349 theaters) and this summer's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (4,347 theaters). The opening is the seventh highest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although it is one of the highest for a non-sequel. Marvel and Sony have already announced plans for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, arriving in theaters on July 5, 2019, while Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 was also confirmed by Tom Holland. It is believed that each of these movies will represent one year of Peter Parker's high school life, since Spider-Man: Homecoming is set in Peter's sophomore year of high school.

Spider-Man: Homecoming finds Peter Parker thrilled by his experience with the Avengers. He soon returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man. He also tries to return to his normal daily routine, distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighborhood superhero. Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil Vulture emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes/The Vulture, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Zendaya as Michelle, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Laura Harrier as Liz Allan, Bokeem Woodbine as Herman Schultz, Logan Marshall Green as Jackson Brice and Donald Glover as Aaron Davis, a.k.a. The Prowler.

The top 10 is rounded out by Despicable Me 3 ($33.9 million), Baby Driver $12.7 million), Wonder Woman ($10.1 million), Transformers: The Last Knight ($6.3 million), Cars 3 ($5.6 million), The House ($4.8 million), The Big Sick ($3.6 million), 47 Meters Down ($2.7 million) and The Beguiled ($2 million). Also opening in limited release was A24's A Ghost Story, which earned an impressive $108,067 from just four theaters for a $27,017 per-screen average. China Lion's Our Time Will Come debuted with $48,000 from 18 theaters for a $2,667 per-screen average while IFC's City of Ghosts earned $16,240 from two theaters for a $8,120 per-screen average and Parade Deck Films' 7 From Etheria earned $940 from just one theater.

Looking ahead to next weekend, 20th Century Fox will roll out War For the Planet of the Apes in roughly 3,800 theaters, while Broad Green Pictures will debut Wish Upon in an undetermined amount of theaters in wide release. Also opening in limited release next weekend is Argot Pictures' documentary Almost Sunrise, Vertical Entertainment's drama Blind, Big World Pictures' foreign film False Confessions, Roadside Attractions' drama Lady Macbeth, Indican's sci-fi film Man Underground, Music Box Films' drama The Midwife and Vertical Entertainment's documentary The Possession of Janet Moses. Take a look at the top 10 estimates below, and check back on Tuesday for next week's predictions.