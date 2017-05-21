With just under two months left until the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, star Tom Holland took to social media to showcase a new theater standee for the film. The standee is reminiscent of a recent poster, which shows young Peter Parker laying on the top of a skyscraper, while wearing his high school jacket and his full Spider-Man costume. It isn't known when this standee will actually be appearing in theaters, but the July 7 release date fast approaching, don't be surprised if you see this in your local theater soon.

Tom Holland took to his Instagram account over the weekend, and it remains to be seen how much more the young actor will reveal as we get closer to the July 7 release date. Unfortunately, this standee doesn't showcase much, and we don't get any additional insight into the story. Director Jon Watts revealed in a recent interview that he wants this movie to showcase the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the perspective of the "regular joe." The director, along with producer Eric Hauserman Carroll, also reveal that Adrian Toomes' salvage yard is no longer needed to clean up after these battles, once a new government organization, founded by Tony Stark himself, takes over these operations.

Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker (Tom Holland) returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man. He also tries to return to his normal daily routine, distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighborhood superhero. Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil Vulture emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear.

Sony has also announced that a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming has been set for release on July 5, 2019. It is believed that each of these movies will represent a year of {Peter Parker's high school career, with Peter in his sophomore year in this movie. Spider-Man: Homecoming will also star Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Zendaya playing Michelle, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Jon Favreau as Tony's bodyguard Happy Hogan, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Michael Barbieri as Jason Macendale, Isabela Amara as Sally, Kenneth Choi playing Principal Morita, Michael Chernus as Tinkerer, Bokeem Woodbine as Shocker and Donald Glover in an unspecified role.

Jon Watts is directing from a script by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. Marvel's Kevin Feige and former Sony Pictures president-turned-producer Amy Pascal is producing Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is a joint production from Marvel and Sony. Take a look at the new theater standee for Spider-Man: Homecoming below.