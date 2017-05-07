Do you want to see some new footage from Spider-Man: Homecoming? Well, you just so happen to be in luck, because Marvel and Sony have just dropped a brand new sneak peek at the movie, which you can watch right now. The new footage debuted during the MTV Movie and TV Awards and, fortunately for those of you who didn't actually want to watch the entire awards show, the footage has been released online.

Marvel and Sony are partnering up to make Spider-Man: Homecoming a reality, which is something that we are all very happy they were able to work out. The details of their arrangement aren't known, but we can guess that they both have had say in the marketing. One of them or both of them figured that taking advantage of the audience watching the MTV Movie and TV awards was probably a good idea. And they were probably right. With the summer movie season heating up, getting as much attention on Spider-Man: Homecoming as possible seems like a wise decision. Not that people aren't already excited about the movie, but the summer is crowded, so they will need all of the help they can get to ensure it is a big hit.

Prior to the release of this new sneak peek, Marvel had already released two full-length trailers for Spider-Man: Homecoming online, both of which were received very well by fans. That said, the second trailer did seem to reveal an awful lot, so some may be worried that they are showing a bit too much ahead of the release. That is a common complaint these days, with trailers revealing more and more, but this movie is an interesting case. This is the third rebooted version of Spider-Man we are seeing on the big screen, with the first Spider-Man movie coming out just 15 years ago. That is a lot of reboots in a short period of time. Marvel and Sony need to convince some people that this is still worth their time.

Even though there may be some fatigue with the Spider-Man reboots, especially after the failure of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Tom Holland has been received very well as Peter Parker so far. He was only in two scenes when he made his debut in Captain America: Civil War, one of them being the very long and beloved airport sequence, but he made a huge impact with his minimal screen time. With Spider-Man: Homecoming, we will get to see what an entire Spider-Man movie within the confines of the MCU looks like. This new sneak peek gives is just a slightly better taste of that as we wait.

Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Bokeem Woodbine, Martin Starr, Hannibal Buress, Marisa Tomei, Angourie Rice, Logan Marshall-Green, Tony Revolori and Robert Downey Jr. The movie is directed by Jon Watts and is set for release on July 7. Be sure to check out the brand new sneak peek for yourself below.