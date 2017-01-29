Last month, Sony Pictures finally unveiled the first Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer, which was widely well-received by fans and critics alike. Sony hasn't confirmed when the second trailer will be unveiled, but today we have a 'Weird Trailer' for the film, which brings back the first two actors to play the web-slinger, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. While this trailer is essentially the same footage, there are a lot of bizarre items edited into this footage, including Minecraft characters, Suicide Squad's Harley Quinn, Batman, Kung Fu Panda and much more.

This "weird trailer" is just the latest in a series from YouTuber Aldo Jones, who debuted a weird trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy back in October. That trailer was given the "seal of approval" by director James Gunn, but as of now, it isn't clear if anyone involved in Spider-Man: Homecoming has seen and/or approved of this trailer. The trailer features a number of the stranger scenes from Spider-Man 3, where Tobey Maguire was dancing throughout the city, along with a few scenes of Andrew Garfield from The Amazing Spider-Man movies.

Last week, we showed you a new video where Tom Holand was seen speaking during a CES presentation for the new Dell gaming laptop called the Inspiron 15. We had previously seen a promo photo of Spider-Man for this laptop, but we learned during this presentation that the laptop will actually play an important role in the movie. Tom Holland revealed that while Peter doesn't really play video games, his best friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) is a big gamer, and he uses this Inspiron 15 laptop to help unlock some of the new features in Peter's upgraded Spidey suit, which was given to him by {Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark.

Spider-Man: Homecoming will also star Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Zendaya playing Michelle, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Jon Favreau as Tony's bodyguard Happy Hogan, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Michael Barbieri as Jason Macendale, Isabela Amara as Sally, Kenneth Choi playing Principal Morita, Michael Chernus as Tinkerer, Bokeem Woodbine as Shocker and Donald Glover in an unspecified role. There was previously a fan campaign for Donald Glover to be cast as Miles Morales, a character he would go on to voice in the Ultimate Spider-Man animated series.

Jon Watts directs from a script by John Francis Daley and Jonathan M. Goldstein, with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal producing. There have also been reports that Spider-Man spin-offs may be announced very soon, but no specifics about these mystery projects have been revealed quite yet. Sony has also announced that a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming has been set for release on July 5, 2019. It is believed that each of these movies will represent a year of Peter Parker's high school career, with Peter in his sophomore year in this movie. Take a look at the "weird trailer" for Spider-Man: Homecoming below.