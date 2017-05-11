A few weeks ago, writer-director M. Night Shyamalan officially confirmed in a series of tweets that the highly-anticipated Unbreakable and Split sequel is happening, officially titled Glass, with Universal Pictures setting a January 18, 2019 release date. Producer Jason Blum recently confirmed new details about this joint sequel himself, revealing that M. Night Shyamalan will be given a bigger budget this time around, but that isn't exactly saying much, since Split was made for just $5 million. Still, don't expect Split 2 to be a massive big-budget movie, since its increased budget still pales in comparison to most tentpoles.

Jason Blum has made a career out of making micro-budget films, from hit franchises like Paranormal Activity and The Purge, to this year's low-budget hits Split and Get Out. Split was produced with a $9 million budget, earning a whopping $275.1 million worldwide, but now that he's bringing Split together with the Unbreakable characters, the director will have a bigger budget to work with, with a confirmed cast that includes Unbreakable stars Bruce Willis (David Dunn) and Samuel L. Jackson (Elijah Price), along with Split stars James McAvoy (Kevin Wendell Crumb) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Casey Cooke). During an interview with Collider, producer Jason Blum confirmed that the sequel will have a "more traditional budget."

"The budget is more traditional, still by Hollywood standards a very low budget, but it is not $5 million."

M. Night Shyamalan revealed in early February, just a few weeks after Split hit theaters, that his outline for Split 2 was done, and just a few months later, at the end of April, he revealed on social media that the script was done. Since Jason Blum still hasn't seen it yet, it's possible the writer is still making some tweaks to the story before he lets Jason Blum have a look. As far as the actual story, Jason Blum revealed that while he hasn't seen the script yet, he does know some of the major plot points.

"I have a little idea of what the story is. I have not seen the script. He is not finished with the script. I think when I read the script, I'm going to have to go to Philadelphia and read it, like chained to a pipe. Or I'll have two hours to look at it and he'll watch me look at it and read it, but I do know the kind of big points he's going to hit, and they're amazing and I'm very excited about it. And if I revealed anything to do with it, Night would crawl through the floor and drag me to hell."

M. Night Shyamalan also revealed that there was an alternate version of the Split post-credit scene, which featured comic book panels of The Beast and David Dunn and Elijah Price, "all mixing together," but it didn't work when it was placed in the movie. Instead, the director shot a scene at a Philadelphia diner, which brings back Bruce Willis' character David Dunn, who is at a diner where patrons are discussing a news report that showcases The Beast. When one woman says that reminds her of another unique criminal, David Dunn says she's thinking of Mr. Glass from Unbreakable. Jason Blum also added that he hopes, "to start shooting pretty soon," to make the January 2019 release date that has already been set, so hopefully we'll learn more about Glass very soon.