For the past six months, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has been keeping fans posted about his progress in writing the script for his next film, entitled Glass, which will combined characters from his iconic 2000 thriller Unbreakable and this year's low-budget blockbuster Split. The director revealed today that he has finished the third draft of his Split 2 script, teasing that this draft was written through the eyes of his characters. Here's what the filmmaker had to say about the latest draft of his intense screenplay.

"Finished draft 3 of #Glass. Looked through character's eyes this pass. Let them messy up the plot in any way they wished."

The director posted this update on his official M. Night Shyamalan Twitter, where he revealed exactly three weeks ago to the day, that he finished the second draft of the script. He added that draft took him five weeks to write, and that he was giving himself a three-week deadline for this pass of the script, which he was able to hit, exactly. Unfortunately, the director didn't reveal anything about said characters, which include Samuel L. Jackson as Mr. Glass and Bruce Willis as David Dunn from Unbreakable, along with Anya Taylor-Joy's Casey Cooke and James McAvoy's Kevin Wendell Crumb from Split.

Fans learned at the very end of Split, during the post-credit scene, that this story is set in the same universe as Unbreakable, with a scene in a diner where a patron is trying to remember the name of a unique criminal from years ago, when we finally see Bruce Willis as David Dunn, revealing that she is thinking of Mr. Glass. M. Night Shyamalan had revealed in other interviews that he had planned on teasing in the film itself that David Dunn and Mr. Glass had actually been battling in the background of this story, but he thought it might take too much away from the movie itself.

The Unbreakable and Split sequel was officially announced at the end of April, with Universal Pictures setting a January 18, 2019 release date. The filmmaker announced on social media that it was always his dream to combine both the worlds of Unbreakable and Split. The director also teased that James McAvoy's character Kevin Wendell Crumb was initially written in the Unbreakable script, and that there were certain scenes written over 15 years ago that were ultimately used in Split. With a release date and the returning main cast members in place, it remains to be seen how many new characters will be introduced, or when the casting process may even begin, but there is an actress who has put her hat in the ring on social media.

Annet Mahendru, an actress best known for playing Nina Krilova on the FX series The Americans, replied to this tweet from M. Night Shyamalan, simply stating, "Cast me." Split, which opened in theaters on January 20, was the first box office hit of the year, taking in $138.1 million domestically and $276.9 million worldwide, from just a meager $9 million budget. Producer Jason Blum, who was also behind another low-budget hit this year, Get Out ($251.2 million worldwide from a $4.5 million budget), revealed that this sequel will have a much bigger budget this time around, but no specific budget figures were released yet. Take a look at M. Night Shyamalan's latest tweet for Glass, along with Annet Mahendru's casting plea.

