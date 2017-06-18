You want to see something really scary? We're not talking your garden variety slasher or giant monster from space. This creature lurks in the depths of the ocean. In fact, you could say he lives in a pineapple under the sea. Yes, it's SpongeBob SquarePants. Though, not quite like you've ever seen him before.

3D artist Miguel Vasquez has decided to infiltrate our nightmares with his own take on the iconic cartoon from Nickelodeon. And he's bringing his pal Patrick Starfish with him. It's hard to say which character is more terrifying when they get the real world treatment. But you wouldn't want to come across either one of these monstrosities getting ripped and loaded on ice cream sundaes at your local Fossleman's.

These images are part of Vasquez's 'Best Friends Forever' project. He rendered the speed sculpts in Keyshot. As you can see, they are not for kids or the faint of heart. While we get these images now, Miguel says he is also busy busting out a sculpt of Squidward which should be even more horrifying than what we have here.

The popularity of SpongeBob SquarePants has never wavered since it first launched on Nickelodeon way back in 1999, the same year that Star Wars: The Phantom Menace hit theaters, if that gives you any frame of reference for the time period. Paramount is still so enamored with their little yellow friend in the short-shorts that they previously confirmed SpongeBob Squarepants 3 earlier this year.

The last movie, Sponge Out of Water, brought SpongeBob, Patrick and the rest of the gang out of their home and into the real world. But holy cow, it didn't look anything like this. There is no story announced for the upcoming sequel just yet. SpongeBob 3 is expected to hit theaters in February 2018. But that's not the only or last time we'll see these underwater dwellers.

Nickelodeon announced last month that SpongeBob SquarePants, which is still the number-one animated show for kids 2-11 and kids 6-11, has been greenlit for season 12. The 26-episode pick up will further the nautical adventures of SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton and Squidward. Season 12 is scheduled to premiere in 2019, the series' 20th anniversary year.

SpongeBob SquarePants, the most-watched animated program with kids for more than 15 consecutive years, will debut season 11 later this summer, and feature the return of fan favorite characters including: the mischievous pencil-drawing Doodle Bob; SpongeBob's friend and creation Bubble Buddy; the super villain Man Ray; and Cave SpongeBob, who made his debut in season one. Since 1999, many notable guest stars have voiced imaginative characters, including: Amy Poehler, Mark Hamill, David Bowie, Alton Brown, Johnny Depp, Dennis Quaid, Ricky Gervais, Rosario Dawson, LeBron James, Tina Fey, Craig Ferguson, Will Ferrell, P!nk, Victoria Beckham, Kristin Wiig, Ginnifer Goodwin, John Goodman, Andy Samberg, Johnny Knoxville, Bob Barker, Betty White, Aubrey Plaza, and Jon Hamm, among others.

While we await all of this glorious SpongeBob goodness in the next couple of years, you can take a look at some of the renderings below.

