Stan Lee has appeared in every Marvel movie produced by Disney, so don't think for a moment that he's sitting out Disneyland's first ride based in this ever sprawling universe. The Marvel boss and creator of so many iconic superheroes is indeed included in the newly launched Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout ride that sits in the middle of Disney's California Adventure. And we have a photo below to prove it.

The photo comes courtesy of an innocent bystander on Instagram, who snapped the pic. The ride just opened at Disneyland's theme park adjacent to Disneyland. And it features all of the Guardians. The story revolves around Rocket Raccoon attempting to break Star-Lord and his other pals out of The Collector's fortress. The ride replaced the fan-favorite Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

The ride itself is a free-fall elevator that drops from the top of the Fortress as Rocket and the other Guardians escape. And there are plenty of Marvel Easter eggs littered throughout the ride and queue line as park visitors wait in line for hours to get inside. Among the sights to see is none other than Stan Lee himself.

The Marvel Comics president was snapped in this image on Friday, giving everyone their first look at his participation in the ride. He is situated in the lobby. Fans who saw Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 finally know who Stan Lee has been playing in all the past movies. He is The Watchers Informant, who keeps track of everything that happens on Earth. The Watchers are all-seeing aliens who reside in the cosmos. And he is playing that same role in the new Guardians ride.

Though, perhaps interesting to note is that this ride is not tied into the MCU or previous Guardians of the Galaxy movies. It exists in its own universe. So fans who come across a Namor or Beta Ray Bill Easter egg shouldn't get too excited. It does not mean that they will be showing up in a movie anytime soon.

James Gunn, who directed both Guardians movies, was on hand Friday for the ride's big park debut. And there have been plenty of fan videos that have shown off the inside of this attraction. Nova Corps, Ultron and a ton of other winks and nods at the Marvel universe are present. The ride even reportedly features footage of Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster in footage that was cut from the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok. That footage has yet to land online, but we expect it will show up soon.

Disney's California Adventure is the only place Marvel fans can experience Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout for themselves. Hong Kong Disneyland has the world's only Iron Man ride. It is expected that both parks will soon expand Marvel's presence soon enough with even more superhero based rides and attractions.