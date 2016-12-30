Comic book legend and hero to all who love nerdy things, Stan Lee recently celebrated his 94th birthday. We know we aren't going to have the Marvel comics creator with us forever, but for 94-years-old, he certainly is spry and lively. That said, we will forever and always have his very many Marvel movie cameos. Lucky for us, someone has finally put all of those cameos into one, perfect video.

The video was uploaded to YouTube by the YouTube Master account. In the video, we get to see (almost) every single cameo Stan Lee has ever done in chronological order. The only cameo that is missing is the one he did in Doctor Strange, but that is mostly because at the time the video was made, the cameo wasn't available online. We also know that James Gunn recently filmed the next four cameos for upcoming Marvel Studios movies, so this video will probably need an update at some point. Here is what Kevin Feige had to say about Stan Lee's upcoming cameos back in September.

"They're all awesome! They're all totally different. And he was unbelievable. He was on fire. He came in, he sat here, he stood there, he stood in this window, and then he went home."

The video starts out with his very first ever Marvel movie cameo, which was in Bryan Singer's X-Men back in 2000, in which he played a bystander on the beach watching Senator Kelly walk onto the beach after Magneto turned him into a mutant. That was followed appropriately by his cameo in the first Spider-Man movie, a character that he co-created along with legendary comic book artist Steve Ditko. In that particular cameo, he is seen saving someone from falling rubble that results from the first battle between Spidey and Green Goblin. Both of those movies really helped to launch the modern superhero craze that eventually led to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

YouTube Master didn't discriminate when making this video. Even some of the slightly outside-the-norm Stan Lee cameos made it in. For one, his very meta, fourth wall breaking cameo in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer made it in. That cameo featured Stan Lee trying to get into Sue Storm and Reed Richards wedding, saying that he should be on the guest list by using his real name. His animated cameo in Big Hero 6 was also included, which is something that many people don't think of as a Marvel movie, but it was loosely based on a Marvel comics series from the 90s.

We don't know for sure when Stan Lee's next cameo will be. The next Marvel related movie being released is Logan, but given the context of that movie it doesn't seem overly likely that he will show up in that. Then again, Ryan Reynolds and Tim Miller got him to cameo as a DJ at a strip club in Deadpool, so anything is possible. Be sure to check out the Stan Lee Marvel movie cameo compilation for yourself below.