Hollywood still churns out biopics often enough that one has to wonder why certain ones haven't happened yet. Namely, how hasn't someone decided to make a biopic about Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee? It is one of those things that is inevitably going to happen and if it ever does, we may just have a great candidate to play him. It turns out that Leonardo DiCaprio has expressed interest to Stan the man himself.

As reported by Aipt!, the 94-year-old Stan Lee recently appeared at Wizard World Nashville and the subject of a biopic about his life came up. According to Lee, he is neighbors with Leonardo DiCaprio and the two have actually discussed it. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Believe it or not, I've already discussed it with Leonardo DiCaprio. He's a neighbor of mine and we were talking one day some months ago, and he said, 'Boy it'd be fun to do your story on the screen.' So I said, 'Well, I'll audition you.' Gotta make sure the guy can do it."

It's hard not to get at least a little excited about the idea of one of the greatest living actors portraying Stan Lee in a biopic, but let's not get too carried away just yet. For one, Stan Lee likes to put on a show and can embellish a bit at times. We love him for it, but let's just remember he was on a stage putting on a show for the crowd. Also, there's no doubt they may actually be neighbors, but Leonardo DiCaprio could have just said that during a friendly conversation. How serious is he really about doing it? Plus, he still would have his surely intense audition to go through.

Whether or not it happens with Leonardo DiCaprio, a Stan Lee biopic will happen someday. No question. In recent years, thanks to the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the X-Men movies and Sony's Spider-Man movies, his creations have become the biggest things in Hollywood. Plus, his personal story is one that would lend itself well to a biopic.

Stan Lee grew up very poor in New York and started working with Timely Comics at the age of 17 in 1939. He had aspirations of writing the "Great American Novel," but instead on the advice of his wife, wrote what he truly wanted to write before leaving the comic book business. That led to his collaborations with Steve Ditko and Jack Kirby, who along with Stan Lee, went on to create countless legendary characters such as the Fantastic Four, X-Men, The Incredible Hulk, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man and near countless others. He's also had a massive resurgence in his later years thanks to the success of big screen adaptations of his work.

Fox owns the life rights to Stan Lee and we reported last year that the studio was working on a fictionalized version of his life story that would include real elements, but would also be a 70s-style action movie. We haven't heard much about the project since. But even if that does happen, we could still use a more traditional Stan Lee biopic at some point. Whenever that happens, they should at least try and give Leonardo DiCaprio a call. Assuming he's not too busy playing The Joker.