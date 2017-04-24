Star Trek is in a bit of an interesting place right now. Fans are very excited about Star Trek: Discovery, the new show that CBS is developing, despite several delays in the process. There is also the prospect of Star Trek 4, which was in the works before Star Trek Beyond even hit theaters last summer. But fans of the current Star Trek movie franchise may not want to get too excited yet, because the movie is not a guarantee, according to Zachary Quinto.

The actor recently appeared on The Today Show to talk about his new indie movie Aardvark, but he could avoid talking about Star Trek a little bit. When asked if he could provide any insight about the in development Star Trek 4, Zachary Quinto, who plays young Spock revealed that the script is being worked on, but that the movie is not a sure thing in terms of actually getting made at this point. Here is what he had to say about it.

"I know that they are working on a script for another one and we'll see how that all plays out, but the nice thing about that experience is that the time in between those big tentpole films allows us to go off and cultivate a lot of different creative experiences for ourselves...I'm hopeful that we'll do another one, but there's no guarantee."

Star Trek Beyond was a bit of a strange occurrence. The movie was wholly embraced by fans and critics, with the movie currently holding a very positive 84 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Unfortunately, the acclaim didn't really translate to box office success. The movie grossed a total of $343.4 million at the worldwide box office. That number may seem fine on the surface, but when the massive $185 million production budget is factored in, which doesn't account for marketing, the movie didn't do very well at all. If Paramount turned a profit, it was likely minimal. So that is probably why Star Trek 4 is not a sure thing.

If Star Trek 4 does wind up happening, we already know a good bit about what we can expect from it. It has already been revealed that Chris Hemsworth will be returning as George Kirk. In case you forgot, Hemsworth appeared briefly, but memorably, in 2009's Star Trek as James Kirk's father, who bravely sacrificed himself at the hands of the Romulans in order to save thousands of lives, including his newborn son. That means Star Trek 4 would unite James Kirk, played by Chris Pine, with his father on screen, which is something that could really appeal to both new and old fans of Star Trek. Especially considering that Chris Hemsworth has become a much bigger star in the years since appearing as George Kirk initially.

Simon Pegg, who co-wrote the script for Star Trek Beyond, teased on Twitter late last year that he was already working on the script for Star Trek 4 with Doug Jung. It is also expected that Justin Lin will return to direct, with J.J. Abrams producing, assuming the movie does wind up getting the green light. You can check out the full interview clip from The Today Show for yourself below, with the Star Trek 4 talk kicking in at around the 3:30 mark.