40 years ago, a very unsuspecting world was treated to the release of Star Wars, or Star Wars: A New Hope as it is known now, and the world would never be the same. Disney and Lucasfilm clearly have some exciting things planned in honor of the major occasion, but we just don't know specifically what any of those things are yet. We won't have to wait very long to find out though because a major Star Wars 40th anniversary related announcement is coming tomorrow morning.

The announcement will be made on Good Morning America tomorrow, so Star Wars fans will definitely want to include that in their plans. Maybe call in late to work if you need to. The Good Morning America Twitter account released a brief video teasing the announcement, which declares that both Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill will be on hand to deliver said announcement. Here is what the video tells us about the forthcoming Star Wars reveal.

"On GMA, Star Wars celebrates its 40th anniversary and we've got an announcement that you won't wanna miss. Because when you hear it, you'll want to be part of this force. Tomorrow, Luke Skywalker and Rey together with the Star Wars announcement 40 years in the making."

As any Star Wars fan knows, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is on the way later this year, so there are many that are probably hoping this will be a teaser, or something of that sort, for the highly-anticipated sequel to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. That seems unlikely because it is all but assured that the first trailer for Star Wars 8 will be debuting later this week at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando. But never say never.

It is appropriate that this mystery Star Wars announcement will be made by both Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley, since Luke was the protagonist of the original trilogy and Rey is the Force user of interest in this new trilogy. The only real clue we have as to what this might be has to do with the announcement video saying that this is something "you'll want to be a part of." That seems to imply that maybe this will be some sort of event or activity that Star Wars fans will be able to actually participate in. Lucky for us, we only have to speculate until tomorrow morning.

Outside of this announcement, there is also a massive 40th anniversary panel planned at Star Wars Celebration, which will be kicking off the event this Thursday. There are also some "not-to-be-missed surprises" being teased at that event. So it looks like, outside of the surely coming Star Wars: The Last Jedi news, fans will be getting a lot of cool Star Wars announcements having to do with the four-decade-long existence of a galaxy far, far away. Be sure to tune into Good Morning America tomorrow morning to see this mystery Star Wars announcement. You can check out the teaser for the announcement for yourself below.