Last month at Star Wars Celebration, LucasFilm kicked off the Star Wars 40th Anniversary celebration with a huge panel featuring a number of Star Wars luminaries including Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and George Lucas, just to name a few. The actual 40th Anniversary date, though, is tomorrow, with Star Wars: A New Hope hitting theaters around the world on May 25, 1977. Earlier today, a new episode of The Star Wars Show debuted, which opens with a special birthday song, performed by the cast of the Broadway sensation Hamilton.

This Star Wars birthday song comes at the very beginning of this week's The Star Wars Show, with the entire cast gathered in front of the famous Yoda statue near the front entrance of Industrial Light and Magic in San Francisco, California, where The Star Wars Show is filmed every week. However, the Hamilton cast weren't the only ones to wish Star Wars a happy birthday. The back half of this week's episode of The Star Wars show features video messages from a few celebrities, professing their love for Star Wars. Here's what Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld had to say about the first time he watched A New Hope.

"It has been 40 years, and I remember it like it was yesterday. I cannot believe that I remember it like it was yesterday. It totally influenced everything I do creatively. Cable is a guy who could have been fighting alongside Jyn Erso in Rogue One. Star Wars has had a profound effect on me and brought me so much happiness. Happy 40th Birthday Star Wars. You rock. You are my everything. Thank you for all the entertainment and all the joy you bring."

Comedian Paul Scheer (The League) also sent in a hilarious video message, wishing a happy birthday not only to the Star Wars franchise itself, but to "birthday boy" Darth Vader. Here's what the comedian had to say, poking some fun at Darth Vader's iconic mask.

"Happy Birthday Star Wars, and Happy Birthday Darth Vader, the seminal birthday boy, because he always sounds like he's trying to blow out a birthday candle. Just give the guy his cake."

As part of The Star Wars Show's 40th Anniversary celebration, hosts Andi Gutierrez and Anthony Carboni shared some of their favorite tweets from fans, who revealed their first memories of watching A New Hope for the first time. It remains to be seen if LucasFilm plans on unveiling anything special for the 40th Anniversary tomorrow, whether it be a tribute to A New Hope or perhaps even some sort of sneak peek at The Last Jedi, although the latter seems rather unlikely. Take a look at this week's episode of The Star Wars Show, which opens with a Star Wars birthday song, sung by the cast of Hamilton.