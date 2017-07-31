We are getting closer and closer to Star Wars: The Last Jedi actually arriving in theaters. With that, we are going to see more and more merchandise make its way to the shelves. That means that not only we will be able to get our hands on some (hopefully) great new Star Wars toys, but we may get some nice little reveals via some of the new merch. On that note, the very first wave of Hasbro Star Wars action figures has leaked online, giving us new looks at Rey, Finn, Kylo Ren and more. Sadly, we don't get a look at the Snoke or Evil BB-8 figures yet, which means those may not arrive on Force Friday.

The new Star Wars 8 Hasbro action figures come to us courtesy of the Star Wars Rogue 507 Instagram account. There are a couple of major characters that aren't revealed here, such as Luke and Leia. However, we do get to see figures for C-3PO, who no longer has a red arm, Chewbacca, General Hux, Rey, Finn, Kylo Ren, Rose, a First Order Stormtrooper and a new character Paige, who is a Resistance gunner. There aren't necessarily a ton of reveals in the figures, but we do see that Chewie's figure comes with one of the Porgs, new bird-like creatures that live on the island of Ahch-To and take care of Luke Skywalker, protecting the Jedi's many secrets..

Paige Tico is getting her own figure. It isn't clear how insignificant this character is. She is the sister of Resistance Maintenance worker Rose, and works directly under Poe Dameron in his mission to take down a massive Star Destroyer. She is played by Vietnamese actress Veronica Ngo, and was first revealed in the sizzle reel that hit D23 a couple of weeks ago. Paige plays a small yet significant role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and it's clear that she will be in the movie, unlike Constable Zuvio, who made it into the first wave of Force Awakens action figures, yet didn't actually appear in the movie. Instead, his figure hung on store shelves for months, untouched by children who had no idea who he was.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is going to bring back the core, new cast members from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, including Daisy Ridley as Rey, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, John Boyega as Finn, Oscar Isaac as Poe, Gwendoline Christie as Captain Phasma, Lupita Nyong'O as Maz Kanata and Andy Serkis as Snoke. We will also see the return of some old favorites such as Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, and perhaps most importantly, the last performance from Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia. We are also going to see the introduction of several new characters, like Kelly Marie Tran as Rose, Laura Dern as Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo and Benicio Del Toro, as a character simply known as "DJ" right now though, that is not his official name, nor is DJ ever spoken out loud in the movie. Expect to see figures for all of these characters in the future.

As we approach the December 15 release date for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, more and more of these toys are going to be making their way online. We'll see a whole lot more on September 1 with the Force Friday event, so be on the lookout for that. For now, be sure to check out the new Hasbro Star Wars 8 action figures for yourself below.