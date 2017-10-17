One of the several mysteries swirling around Star Wars: The Last Jedi centers on the enigmatic DJ character played by Benicio del Toro, but fans will learn much more about DJ in a new comic book. Marvel just released their January 2018 solicitations today, and among them is Star Wars: The Last Jedi DJ #1, which will go on sale January 31, 2018. Here's the official description of this new Star Wars comic below.

"When Star Wars: The Last Jedi takes theaters in FORCE (get it?) this December, Star Wars fans will get a peek into some new dark corners of the Galaxy Far Away... and out of one of those corners scuttles DJ, the mysterious character played by Benecio Del Toro! Who is this mystery man, and what put him in the path of our Resistance heroes? Join Ben Acker & Ben Blacker (Star Wars Join the Resistance, Star Wars: The Last Jedi - The Storms of Crait) and Kev Walker (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Darkhawk) as they reveal a day in DJ's life just before his appearance in the film!"

The 32-page comic has been rated T (Teens and up) and will be priced at $3.99. While the cover art has not yet been revealed yet, it will be designed by Jeff Dekal, with two variant covers and also a movie variant cover being released, although the artists for those covers have not yet been announced. Benicio del Toro's DJ character was first revealed in an unconfirmed report from April, which stated that DJ has seemingly found himself being jailed on the gambling planet of Canto Bight. The character has been described as "slimy and dirty," wearing a trench coat with a "Han Solo style belt."

That report was largely confirmed in May, thanks to an extensive report from Vanity Fair, which revealed details on characters played by Benicio del Toro and Laura Dern. Writer-director Rian Johnson wouldn't say too much about DJ, only that there is a good reason he's called DJ, with some speculating that the initials could stand for Dark Jedi. There was even speculation that DJ may in fact be a grown-up Ezra Bridger from the popular Disney XD animated series Star Wars Rebels, but that report was ultimately shot down.

There isn't much else known about the casino planet Canto Bight, but it is said to resemble Monte Carlo. The planet fits into the story since it's where new Resistance hero Finn (John Boyega) goes on an undercover mission with a Resistance maintenance worker, Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran). It remains to be seen if any of these characters will be featured in this comic book, but hopefully we'll have the cover artwork and more details soon. The solicitations, courtesy of Newsarama, don't reveal much, but at least we know this comic is on its way.