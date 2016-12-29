The world has been in mourning following the loss of iconic Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher, who plays Princess Leia turned General Organa in Star Wars 8. The Hollywood icon passed away this past Tuesday, with her mother Debbie Reynolds dying just a day later. Both mother and daughter have been inundated with tributes from all across the globe, with many from the Star Wars universe also paying their respects. Today, we get a rare photo from the set of Star Wars: Episode VIII.

This brings our first look at Carrie Fisher on set, alongside Mark Hamill. Both are wearing dark robes that conceal their costumes. Oscar Isaac shared this candid moment, with not too many images having been officially presented to the public from this hugely anticipated sequel at this time. Isaac, who stars as Poe Dameron alongside Carrie Fisher's General Leia and Mark Hamill's Jedi Master Luke Skywalker, had this to say about his dearly departed co-star.

"She had no patience for pretense or small talk. She saw through things, at a different angle, with the gritty wisdom that comes from the hardest lessons. And, man, did she make me laugh. Will miss you dearly, Carrie."

No story details have been revealed for Star Wars 8. Though early reports did detail a scene that has Poe Dameron and General Leia infiltrating a First Order cargo ship alongside newcomer Laura Dern. Carrie Fisher is said to have a much more substantial role in Star Wars 8. Shortly after her passing, it was confirmed that Fisher had shot all of her scenes for this follow-up to 2015's The Force Awakens. And it is not believed that she was needed for reshoots.

Many have anticipated that Luke and Leia will have a brother and sister reunion in Star Wars 8. They weren't seen together much on-screen in Return of the Jedi following Luke's big reveal that he was her brother and that Darth Vader was her father. With just one minute of screen time, Mark Hamill didn't get to share any screen time with Carrie Fisher in the Force Awakens. This image would indicate that the pair do have a scene together, that they are preparing, or in the midst of shooting.

No title has been announced for Star Wars 8 at this time. And the first trailer isn't expect until this spring. Some believe that the initial teaser will show up at Star Wars Celebration 2017 this April. With Carrie Fisher's passing, it's likely that Star Wars Celebration will also have a big tribute planned for the actress. And she will likely be featured quite heavily in whatever footage is released. It's possible that we could see a first look at General Leia's return soon in memory of the actress. For now, it's incredibly cool of Oscar Isaac to share this candid moment with the world. Take a look.