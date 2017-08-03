We are inching ever closer to the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. With December 15, 2017 creeping up on us, Lucasfilm is going to be unveiling new merchandise, TV spots and probably one more trailer for the follow up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, all helping to whet our appetites until the movie finally arrives. Fortunately for us, many of the stars are out promoting other projects, like John Boyega, who is currently on his Detroit press run. That means, he has inevitably been asked about Star Wars 8 and recently, he promised that the movie is going to bring some new ideas to a galaxy far, far away.

The actor, who reprises his role as Finn (or FN-2187) in Star Wars: The Last Jedi recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the movie. Obviously, given the shroud of secrecy that Lucasfilm puts over these movies, he couldn't say much. But he did talk a lot about the different energy that director Rian Johnson brings to it and what that means for this entry in the Star Wars franchise. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Being a different person comes with a different energy, a different perspective, and Rian definitely has his own unique style. Rian is just fun. Rian is just a fun guy. I have a feeling he is Santa Claus. I think Santa Claus is a part time director when it comes to December. He grows out the beard then does his thing, because he just so giving, he's cheerful on set, and it's always a fun time."

Not to say that J.J. Abrams doesn't deserve a lot of credit for what he did with Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It is the third highest-grossing movie ever made after all. But there are fans who felt the movie mirrored Star Wars: A New Hope a little too closely, so some fresh "Santa Claus" energy could be the perfect thing for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This movie isn't going to be a rehash and John Boyega promises that it introduces things we have never seen in the Star Wars universe before.

"What people fail to understand sometimes is that the success of these stories that will stay with us long-term is to bring new ideas, is to expand the universe. So we can have new stories, new people, just a different perspective is awesome. [Rian] had a chance to really go crazy, and I'm a big Star Wars buff so certain things I saw I was just like 'Well, that's a first.' And that, for me, is really cool to experience."

John Boyega also recently said that Star Wars 8 is going to give Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia a proper send off, which is definitely good to hear. He is certainly saying all of the right things. Let's just hope that Star Wars: The Last Jedi can actually live up to the hype when it actually arrives in theaters in a few months.