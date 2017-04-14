Star Wars fans from around the world have descended upon Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, many of whom camped out overnight for a chance to to attend today's Star Wars: The Last Jedi panel. Director Rian Johnson took it upon himself to make the wait a little better, surprising these fans with an impromptu meet and greet, signing various items of Star Wars memorabilia. A number of these fans shared their experience with the director on social media.

We have a number of photos from Twitter, including a brief video showing director Rian Johnson arriving to surprise the massive amount of fans who were waiting in line overnight for the panel. The director came armed with a megaphone, telling everyone to stay where they were, since he planned on meeting every single one of them. As we can see from a number of the photos and videos below, Rian Johnson was true to his word, spending over three hours meeting those who had camped out overnight.

As far as the panel itself, it was widely expected that the first Star Wars 8 trailer would debut, although there had been rumors that it would debut yesterday, during the 40th Anniversary panel, which kicked off Star Wars Celebration. That obviously didn't happen. Still, LucasFilm never confirmed whether or not the trailer would in fact debut during this panel, but with just eight months until the film comes out, it sure did. The first ever footage destroyed the biggest Star Wars gathering of all time just a few hours ago.

Many were hoping that the panelists would confirm some of the numerous plot rumors which have surfaced throughout production. There have been reports that Finn (John Boyega) goes on an undercover mission with Kelly Marie Tran's new character Rose, which reportedly involves a "casino planet," reportedly being hacked by a new slicer character played by Justin Theroux. There have also been rumors that, after Rey (Daisy Ridley) finally met Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) at the end of The Force Awakens, Rey starts her Jedi training. We know that to be true in the trailer that debuted.

Yesterday, during the 40th Anniversary panel, fans also got their first look at the iconic Carrie Fisher's character Leia Organa in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The filmmakers and cast haven't confirmed much about her story, or how her role may have changed. We'll be sure to keep providing updates from The Last Jedi, but until for now, take a look at these photos and videos of Rian Johnson meeting The Last Jedi fans.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director @rianjohnson surprises fans waiting in line for tomorrow's panel at #StarWars Celebration. #SWCOpic.twitter.com/Q4Lyt4Sviw — Dustin Sandoval (@DustinMSandoval) April 14, 2017

Hey @rianjohnson, thanks for the pic and for being a great dude. Awesome to have you out mingling with those of us in line! pic.twitter.com/W8CSZnMyxV — Chris Banaszek (@aboybano) April 14, 2017

Right now at #SWCO@rianjohnson is signing autographs and taking pictures in the overnight line for #TheLastJedi panel. pic.twitter.com/OysaevzEno — Podcast 2187 (@Podcast2187) April 14, 2017

What a great guy! @rianjohnson giving signatures and selfies to all the fans at #SWCOpic.twitter.com/XCZTXg71cj — davestrrr @ #SWCO ⚡️ (@davestrrr) April 14, 2017

STAR WARS CELEBRATION: AAAAAAAA! Rian Johnson visita fila dos que esperam pelo painel de Os Últimos Jedi https://t.co/fnwjjOihTDpic.twitter.com/HSP6cDPhs7 — #blogCinemaNews (@BlogCinemaNews) April 14, 2017

At Star Wars Celebration and @rianjohnson has been here the past hour going down the line signing autographs and meeting EVERYBODYYYYY #swcopic.twitter.com/ie3Kxtj1oq — Jason (@jasonosia) April 14, 2017

Thank you, @rianjohnson for taking the time to meet the fans tonight. I really love your necklace (not pictured, clay R2-D2 stamp pendant) pic.twitter.com/liITlz0iFL — Violet @ SWCO (@violets83) April 14, 2017

@kelleycfc@SteeleWars@rianjohnson@MakingStarWars I think he's been here for close to three hours.

Dedicated to us fans, just super friendly! — Último Jared @ #SWCO (@ISnowNothin) April 14, 2017

RIAN JOHNSON TRAMPLED OVER ALL OUR CAMPING SHIT!!! My cookies 😦 pic.twitter.com/jKXSuGujgh — Devesh Singh (@dev1359) April 14, 2017

I showed Rian Johnson, the director of Episode VIII The Last Jedi my "The Gay Jedi" T-shirt... #starwarscelebration#thelastjedi#noh8pic.twitter.com/V4vfSgR2ij — Rictor (@Rictor_Riolo) April 14, 2017