Star Wars fans from around the world have descended upon Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, many of whom camped out overnight for a chance to to attend today's Star Wars: The Last Jedi panel. Director Rian Johnson took it upon himself to make the wait a little better, surprising these fans with an impromptu meet and greet, signing various items of Star Wars memorabilia. A number of these fans shared their experience with the director on social media.

We have a number of photos from Twitter, including a brief video showing director Rian Johnson arriving to surprise the massive amount of fans who were waiting in line overnight for the panel. The director came armed with a megaphone, telling everyone to stay where they were, since he planned on meeting every single one of them. As we can see from a number of the photos and videos below, Rian Johnson was true to his word, spending over three hours meeting those who had camped out overnight.

As far as the panel itself, it was widely expected that the first Star Wars 8 trailer would debut, although there had been rumors that it would debut yesterday, during the 40th Anniversary panel, which kicked off Star Wars Celebration. That obviously didn't happen. Still, LucasFilm never confirmed whether or not the trailer would in fact debut during this panel, but with just eight months until the film comes out, it sure did. The first ever footage destroyed the biggest Star Wars gathering of all time just a few hours ago.

Many were hoping that the panelists would confirm some of the numerous plot rumors which have surfaced throughout production. There have been reports that Finn (John Boyega) goes on an undercover mission with Kelly Marie Tran's new character Rose, which reportedly involves a "casino planet," reportedly being hacked by a new slicer character played by Justin Theroux. There have also been rumors that, after Rey (Daisy Ridley) finally met Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) at the end of The Force Awakens, Rey starts her Jedi training. We know that to be true in the trailer that debuted.

Yesterday, during the 40th Anniversary panel, fans also got their first look at the iconic Carrie Fisher's character Leia Organa in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The filmmakers and cast haven't confirmed much about her story, or how her role may have changed. We'll be sure to keep providing updates from The Last Jedi, but until for now, take a look at these photos and videos of Rian Johnson meeting The Last Jedi fans.