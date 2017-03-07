The biggest complaint aimed at the new Star Wars movies by longtime lovers of the franchise is that they're all essentially really expensive fan films. As they are not concocted by the original creator George Lucas. At the same time, these are the most anticipated movies on the planet. It's taking a little too long for the first Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer to get here. So, some faceless fans has taken it upon themselves to cobble together a fan-made trailer, and as Emperor Palpatine might say, 'Most impressive'.

Ok, maybe it's impressive for the layman coming across this late at night, sipping chili from a bag of Fritos. A lot of people were fooled into thinking this was the real deal. But for hardcore Star Wars fans, they knew the truth as soon as they saw the opening moments. There is no way this could be real. As it is fun to watch, can you imagine that this is the product LucasFilm and Disney turned in? There would be riots worldwide.

But none the less, this video gets a B+ for effort. And it does get everyone even more excited for the real thing, which should be arriving this April during Star Wars Celebration 2017. This fan-made trailer first appeared on an unverified Facebook page for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Clocking in at 90 seconds, the force behind it obviously wanted people to think it was the real deal. Which is liable to get fans mad.

At that, it does show the potential of Star Wars 8. The footage here is exciting and action packed. We get a lot of Snoke, Luke Skywalker and Rey. Though, it is all edited from pre-existing sources. Some shots even look as though they were shot specifically for this trailer, or pulled from some clueless filmmaker's Star Wars live-action fan film. There are a few clever tricks at play. We see Daisy Ridley footage that hasn't been widely viewed by mainstream audiences. And we see a Rey stand-in who has a blindfold over her eyes as she trains to become a Jedi.

This trailer actually helps build the anticipation for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and certainly does nothing to hurt the marketing push for this next chapter in the Skywalker saga. Lucasfilm has always championed fan films, and Disney has really gotten behind that push in the last couple of years. As pointed out before, this really is a fan franchise, with Last Jedi director Rian Johnson one of the biggest fanatics around, and Star Wars 9 director Colin Treorrow isn't a slouch when it comes to this galaxy far, far away either.

We still have a month and change before the first real Star Wars 8 trailer will drop. But it is reportedly going to be accompanied by a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel. And Celebration attendees are rumored to be getting their own special trailer which features plenty of extra Skywalker footage that won't be seen until the movie is in theaters. While this might not be the real thing, it is enough to tide you over for at least a few minutes. Just don't get fooled into thinking your watching the legit Disney marketing machine at work here. We're sure they can and will do a lot better than this.