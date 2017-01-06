With the release of Rouge One: A Star Wars Story in the rearview mirror, all eyes are looking ahead to Star Wars: Episode VIII. Details on the follow-up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens have been scarce, but that looks like it is about to change soon. The first look will be coming appropriately via Mark Hamill on his show Pop Culture Quest sometime in the near future.

The news comes courtesy of the official Twitter account for Pop Culture Quest. They revealed that the first, exclusive look at Star Wars 8 would be happening on Mark Hamill's show "soon," but they didn't get more specific than that. Still, it is exciting to know we will finally be getting a look at the next entry in the Star Wars saga. Here is what the tweet, which was accompanied by a Star Wars: Episode VIII logo, had to say.

"EXCLUSIVE first look at #EpisodeVIII coming soon... #PopCultureQuest"

Mark Hamill likes to have fun with his Twitter followers and regularly teases them with reveals about Star Wars 8, but then rips the rug out. Last year, he Tweeted that he would be revealing the "trailer" for the movie and then actually tweeted out a picture of his trailer from the set. But since this is coming from the actual Pop Culture Quest account, this appears to be legitimate. It is a little unclear what "first look" means exactly, since Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy recently stated that the trailer for Star Wars: Episode VIII probably wouldn't drop until spring. Here is what she had to say in a recent interview with journalist Lizo Mzimba.

"Pretty Soon. We're giving this a bit of breathing room and then probably heading into spring you'll start to see things."

For those who may not know, Pop Culture Quest is an online show that Mark Hamill hosts for Comic-Con HQ. The purpose of the show is for him to check out people's personal collections and to seek out rare pop culture collectibles, since Mark Hamill is quite the collector himself. Unfortunately, it wasn't made clear on what episode this first look at Star Wars: Episode VIII would take place or when that episode would be made available. Or, it could be that Mark Hamill will be doing an entire episode dedicated to the new Star Wars movie. Either way, it is on the horizon, which is good, because we don't even have a title for the movie yet. It seems very likely the title will finally be revealed during this first look.

Anticipation was very high for Star Wars: Episode VIII already, but after Carrie Fisher's tragic passing last week at the age of 60, we now know that this will be her last appearance as Princess Leia. That makes this movie all the more important to Star Wars fans as the release date approaches, but it has complicated things moving forward, since she was supposed to be a big part of Star Wars 9 as well. Disney and Lucasfilm are currently having meetings to try and figure out the best course of action to take in regards to Princess Leia in the future.

At the moment we know right next to nothing about Star Wars: Episode VIII outside of the cast. The movie is being directed by Rian Johnson and it stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'O and Mark Hamill. Star Wars: Episode VIII it is set for release on December 15. Be on the lookout for the first look at the movie on Pop Culture Quest. We will be sure to keep you up to date as more information becomes available.