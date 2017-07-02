Over the past few days, studios and TV networks have started announcing the movies and TV shows they will be bringing to Comic-Con 2017 in just a few short weeks, but there have been many fans wondering whether or not The Last Jedi or Han Solo: A Star Wars Story will have any sort of presence in San Diego. A new report claims that Disney and LucasFilm have no plans to have panels for either of those movies to San Diego Comic-Con, which runs from July 19 through July 23. Here's what a LucasFilm rep had to say in a statement.

"Our presence at SDCC 2017 will be focused on our booth on the convention floor, so there will be no press events or interview opportunities this year."

This statement was given to SDCC Unofficial Blog. Instead of coming to SDCC, both movies very well may be showcased at Disney's own convention, the D23 Expo, which, this year, takes place a week before San Diego Comic-Con, running from July 14 through July 16. While no specific panels for either of these Wars movies have been announced, it seems likely that they will be showcased at the Disney Studios Live-Action Films Panel on Saturday July 15, which runs from 10:30 AM to 12:30 AM. If this report about Disney skipping SDCC, it seems likely that at least one of these movies may be featured at D23.

As for the Han Solo spin-off, it's also entirely possible that the studio may be skipping any sort of promotion for this movie, given all of the controversy swirling around it as of late. Production was shut down after the studio fired original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, with Ron Howard taking over as the new director. The studio is still keeping the May 25, 2018 release date, which comes exactly 41 years after the first Star Wars movie, A New Hope, with just a few weeks left of filming, before they start five weeks of reshoots that have already been built into the schedule. It ultimately isn't clear how much will be used from the original directors, but hopefully we'll get more details soon.

As for Star Wars 8, it's possible that the studio will finally unveil the second full trailer, after the first trailer made a huge splash at Star Wars Celebration back in April. Of course, it hasn't been confirmed whether or not a new trailer will be shown, or even who will be present from the movie, but it seems likely that at least LucasFilm president and producer Kathleen Kennedy will be on hand with writer-director Rian Johnson. It's also possible that stars Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn) and Oscar Issac (Poe Dameron), among others, could be present at D23, but we haven't gotten any exact confirmation of who will be showing up yet.

Many fans had hoped that either Star Wars: The Last Jedi or Han Solo: A Star Wars Story would have a presence at SDCC, since the studio skipped the con last year and didn't promote Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Of course, the studio did just fine without the con, with Rogue One becoming the biggest movie of 2016, earning $532.1 million domestically and $1.05 billion worldwide. Both The Last Jedi and the Han Solo spin-off are expected to do just as well when they hit theaters. Hopefully we'll find out more about Disney's plans for both of these movies very soon.