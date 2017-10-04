The Knights of Ren were briefly shown in The Force Awakens and many fans have been waiting to see if Kylo Ren and his old buddies show up in The Last Jedi. Since nobody really knows what exactly is going on officially in the upcoming movie, many fans have begun to speculate about if and when the Knights of Ren show up. A popular fan theory has suggested that the Knights of Ren could actually be Snoke's Praetorian Guards in The Last Jedi, but a new Star Wars book may have just debunked that fan theory.

Yesterday, a lot of information about The Last Jedi was revealed thanks to DK's Star Wars: Absolutely Everything You Need to Know book. We learned that Luke has been on Ahch-To for longer than previously thought and that he's living off of the nature on the island. We learned some interesting information about Snoke's Force abilities, such as telepathy, telekinetically throwing, and choking people out with his malicious use of the Force. Hopefully we get a lot more information about Snoke when the movie finally hits theaters in December.

Most importantly, we learned that all 8 of Snoke's Praetorian Guards are human and not droids like last thought. While that doesn't seem like the biggest revelation, it could prove the popular fan theory that the Praetorian Guards are the Knights of Ren to be false. Other than Kylo Ren, there were only 6 Knights of Ren. With the flash of the Knights of Ren in The Force Awakens, we only see 6 of the Knights, which means that the Praetorian Guards can't possibly be the Knights of Ren after all. Unless there were two that we never got to see, which seems unlikely.

The Knights of Ren included Kylo Ren, whom Supreme Leader Snoke, the leader of these forces of darkness, referred to as a master of the Knights of Ren. As a member of the Knights of Ren, Kylo was not part of the formal hierarchy of the First Order but nonetheless operated with freedom among the military command, who tolerated his presence with some hesitation as his agenda trumped their own Kylo wore a black and silver combat helmet based on the battle gear worn by the Knights of Ren. The Knights of Ren operated in the decades following the Galactic Civil War. They were under the command of Supreme Leader Snoke, who used them as a tool of the dark side of the Force alongside the First Order. Rey, a Force-sensitive scavenger who hailed from Jakku, saw the Knights of Ren in a vision.

Snoke's Praetorian Guards are more than likely not going to end up as the Knights of Ren in The Last Jedi. However, the newly released information could help to fuel the Star Wars fan theory that the Knights of Ren were the rest of Luke's Padawans that sided with Kylo Ren and questioned Luke's teachings. It is quite possible that the Knights of Ren could have already been killed off by Luke Skywalker. Check out Inverse for more information about the newly debunked fan theory.