Ever since The Force Awakens opened more than a year ago, many have speculated and pontificated about Kylo Ren's future in the Star Wars universe. And the biggest take away is that there is still some good left in him. Just like his grandfather Darth Vader before he died. Some suspect that Ben Organa will be redeemed and turned to the light side of the force. Now, in a new interview, actor Adam Driver hints that may be the path laid out for the villain.

Adam Driver is reprising his role as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: Episode VIII. He is still under the watchful eye of Snoke, and will continue his path down the dark side as he trains to be a Sith Lord, presumably finishing what his grandfather started. Many suspect that Kylo was being pulled to the light side of the force and sacrificed his dad Han Solo to make the transaction to the dark side complete. There are other theories that claim Kylo killed Han as a cover, and has really been a good guy all along. That's why Han Solo, sensing this, allowed his son to do such a heinous deed. None of this is confirmed.

Adam Driver recently appeared on Larry King. And as we all know, no Star Wars star is allowed to say anything about the movies until weeks after they are playing in theaters. But that didn't stop Driver from giving a pretty good tease as to what we can expect his character arc to be this time around. While he gives away absolutely no character plot points, he does say Ben Organa will show much more humanity this time around. About how his character will change in the sequel, he gives this answer.

"I think, maybe this is such a general answer but you know, humanity. Even though it's very much a blockbuster movie, there was no taking that for granted and that we were forced to be general. There was a lot of plot points that we knew were operating in the first one, that we get to explain more in the second one, to make both of them make sense. But they do kind of feel socially active to me, and George Lucas originally, a lot of Star Wars was in response to Vietnam and a lot of what I remember talking about with JJ and Rian was this idea of terrorism, and two sides being morally justified to behave however they wanted to to get whatever they thought was absolutely correct."

You can watch the whole interview at Ora.tv. It was revealed earlier today that General Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher, is supposed to come face to face with Kylo Ren, though it wasn't stated if this happens in Star Wars 8 or Star Wars 9. There will also be a scene where Leia reunites with Luke Skywalker. These are being called story changing moments important to the overall arc of this new trilogy, and it's possible that Kylo Ren will find some of his lost humanity in dealing with his mother. She could be the one that brings him back to the light side of the force restoring balance.

Though, now that Carrie Fisher has passed, it isn't known how these moments will actually play out in the finished movie. Fisher is said to have a much more substantial role in Star Wars 8, one that will expand even more in Star Wars 9. Lucasfilm will be meeting on January 10 to figure out how to move forward with the trilogy, and it's being reported that Leia's arc may be cut out of the movie and reshot, with a huge portion of the story completely rewritten. Which means we may not see Kylo and his mom come together on the big screen.