Some of the new looks for Kylo Ren and Rey from Star Wars: The Last Jedi have leaked courtesy of the upcoming Star Wars Battlefront 2 videogame sequel. Lucasfilm is great at keeping information about upcoming movies to a minimum until the movie is finally released. But as the release date nears for The Last Jedi, it is getting harder to keep some of the information regarding the movie under wraps. One of the more common ways for new information to leak is from the merchandising tie-ins, as the merchandise needs to be ready ahead of time to coincide with the release of The Last Jedi. And what would a new Star Wars movie be without merchandising?

This leak comes courtesy of the new Star Wars Battlefront II, which will be released on November 17th, 2017. Placeholder images were posted on Ireland's Game Stop website for preordering purposes and the images reveal more than just gameplay stills. We imagine that this was a mistake because you can clearly see new looks for Kylo Ren and Rey. Kylo Ren's new costume seems to be virtually unchanged except for some shoulder armor and a non-hooded cloak, but Rey's outfit might lead to what many have speculated: Rey is 100% Jedi. This information is not confirmed, but Rey certainly looks a lot more Jedi-like than The Force Awakens movie with some fans pointing out that she shares more than a little resemblance to Qui-Gon Jinn. Another factor pointing in the direction of Rey as a Jedi is that the placeholder also shares abilities of the playable Rey and Kylo Ren characters. Rey's character has an ability to control minds of her enemies. Sound familiar?

Another fan theory that has been thrown around since the release of The Force Awakens is that Rey could be a Kenobi. Social media producer for Good Morning America, Jeffrey D. Lowe, tweeted a photo comparing Rey's new stance from the leaked photos to Kenobi's stance, see below. Keep in mind that this is an unofficial fan theory, intended for fun.

The first Star Wars Battlefront videogame is a reboot from the previous three games and is a first and third person shooter that enables players to fight as characters from all over the Star Wars universe. Critics and players praised the game for crisp graphics and smooth gameplay, but also criticized the game for the lack of a solo campaign mode. Battlefront II will include a solo player campaign where players with take on the role of Iden Versio leading the "Inferno Squad." Another addition to Battlefront II is the preorder option including new skins from The Last Jedi for Rey and Kylo Ren.

It is a great time to be a Star Wars fan. The Last Jedi will be released on December 15th, 2017 and the Star Wars Battlefront II will be released a month earlier on November 17th, 2017. Super fans can buy a deluxe edition of the game and play three whole days earlier than the masses.