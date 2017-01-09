Until the first Star Wars 8 trailer surfaces, presumably at some point over the next few months, all we have is a slew of speculation regarding a number of story points. Earlier today, we reported about the avian creatures that inhabit the sacred land of Ahch-to with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), which may or may not be creatures known as "convorees" that were featured in the animated shows Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Now we have yet another rumor that claims the villainous Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) will have a brand new TIE Fighter that he'll be flying, which may be quite reminiscent of his great-grandfather Darth Vader's ship.

This new report comes from Making Star Wars, which claims that Kylo Ren will have his own personal ship, said to be a "First Order TIE Advanced" ship. This new TIE Fighter ship is said to be quite similar to concept art that leaked back in July 2015 for a ship known then as a "TIE Starfighter." This ship is also somewhat reminiscent of the ship Darth Vader uses during the iconic Death Star trench battle in A New Hope.

This report comes just a few months after another rumor surfaced, also from Making Star Wars, that claims Kylo Ren will be sporting a cape in Star Wars 8, just like his ancestor Darth Vader. It seems that the similarities between Kylo and Darth will be echoed in both the costume and this new TIE Fighter ship, which, like Darth Vader's ship, featured a fuselage that is "sort of pill-shaped," although the wings appear to be quite different, if this ship will imitate or match the concept art from The Force Awakens.

Another report may help validate this rumor, with Hounds Tooth and Dutch siteStar Wars Awakens claiming that a new LEGO set called First Order Tie Bombers will debut during this year's Force Friday event. There is no confirmation that LEGO is actually prepping this set for release on Force Friday, believed to be in either September or October, or, even if this set is legit, if this set will include this rumored Kylo Ren TIE Fighter. Still, we saw in Star Wars: The Force Awakens how much Kylo Ren admires Darth Vader, stating clearly that he wants to finish what he started, so it's not terribly surprising that he'll presumably pay homage to his great-grandfather by using a similar ship as his.

Rian Johnson is directing Star Wars 8 from his own screenplay, which will take place directly after the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Rian Johnson revealed in a recent interview that he wanted to explore what happens directly after the moment that Rey (Daisy Ridley) meets the exiled Luke Skywalker on the planet of Ahch-to. While it has been confirmed several times that the story will pick up directly where The Force Awakens left off, no details about what actually happens then have been confirmed. Rumors have run rampant claiming that the story will mirror The Empire Strikes Back, with the Force-sensitive Rey beginning her Jedi training with Luke Skywalker, before she is reportedly drawn to help her friends Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), who have been supposedly captured by Kylo Ren in an effort to lure Rey out of hiding. Perhaps those details will be confirmed when the first trailer for Star Wars: Episode VIII debuts, presumably within the next few months.