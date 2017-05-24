It's been a big day for Star Wars fans already, with the first details about Benicio del Toro and Laura Dern's characters in Star Wars: The Last Jedi revealed, along with the first look at the aliens who inhabit the casino city known as Canto Bight. Now we have even more details from actor Adam Driver, who teases that the movie starts with most of the main characters in a "rehabilitation state," including his character Kylo Ren. Here's what the actor had to say about it.

"I feel like almost everyone is in that rehabilitation state (at the beginning of The Last Jedi). You know, I don't think that patricide is all that it's cracked up to be. Maybe that's where Kylo Ren is starting from. His external scar is probably as much an internal one."

Vanity Fair also spoke with John Boyega, who confirmed earlier rumors that his character Finn will be recovering in a "bacta suit," after his duel with Kylo Ren. The tank itself is described as a, "regenerative immersion tank that, in the Star Wars galaxy, heals damaged tissue." The site also spoke with Rian Johnson, who not only directs Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but is also the sole screenwriter, after director J.J. Abrams, Lawrence Kasdan and Michael Arndt all worked on the Star Wars: The Force Awakens script. When asked about his approach to the story, Rian Johnson had this to say.

"J.J. and Larry and Michael set everybody up in a really evocative way in VII and started them on a trajectory. I guess I saw it as the job of this middle chapter to challenge all of those characters, let's see what happens if we knock the stool out from under them. I started by writing the names of each of the characters, and thinking, What's the hardest thing they could be faced with?"

Rian Johnson also confirmed that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) went into exile to find the first Jedi temple, which he believes is on the planet of Ahch-To. The director also confirmed the presence of what are described as an "indigenous race of caretaker creatures," which we have heard about in the past, who reportedly resemble the "puffin birds" that can be found on Skellig Michael Island, where the Ahch-To scenes were filmed. The director wouldn't offer any further details about these creatures, only stating that they're, "not Ewoks." The director also shed some light on the long-standing rumors that Rey starts her Jedi training with Luke on Ahch-To. Here's what he had to say below.

"There's a training element to it, but it's not exactly what you would expect."

The director wouldn't confirm if Rey and Luke were related, nor touch upon what kind of creature Supreme Leader Snoke really is, or, of course, who really is The Last Jedi. The filmmaker did offer new details about the casino city known as Canto Bight, which features a number of interesting characters that lend themselves to some comic relief in the movie. Here's what Rian Johnson had to say about Canto Bight.

"(It is) a Star Wars Monte Carlo-type environment, a little James Bond-ish, a little To Catch a Thief. It was an interesting challenge, portraying luxury and wealth in this universe. I was thinking, O.K., let's go ultra-glamour. Let's create a playground, basically, for rich assholes. I didn't want this to be a dirge, a heavy-osity movie. So one thing I've tried really hard to do is keep the humor in there, to maintain the feeling, amid all the heavy operatic moments, that you're on a fun ride."

The director didn't say in this interview when the next Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer will arrive, but it's possible that Disney will wait until Comic-Con 2017 in San Diego to unveil the next footage. Still, that has yet to be confirmed, and it's possible that Disney could save it for the D23 convention this summer as well. Hopefully we'll find out more about Star Wars: The Last Jedi soon, as the countdown continues to the December 15 release date.